Rheinmetall agrees 1.2 billion euro deal to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German military equipment
manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Sunday it has agreed
a deal to acquire Spanish explosives and ammunition maker Expal
Systems for an enterprise value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.24
billion).
Expal is a subsidiary of Spanish company Maxam, owned by
private equity firm Rhone Capital.
The deal, expected to close in 2023, is subject to approval
by the competition authorities and other regulatory checks and
is likely to face strong scrutiny.
Expal is a provider of weapons to the Spanish army, and the
Spanish government in 2020 introduced an authorization process
for the acquisition by a foreign company, including EU-based
companies, of stakes larger than 10% in companies considered to
be strategic.
With the acquisition, Rheinmetall said it aims to bolster
its core weapon, ammunition and propellants business.
Rheinmetall said Expal Systems expects sales in 2023 of
around 400 million euros.
A spokesperson for Expal confirmed the deal but gave no
further comment.
Expal has a workforce of more than 1,000 employees and
11 production sites and is present in over 60 countries.
($1 = 0.9660 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Tom Sims, editing by Susan
Fenton)