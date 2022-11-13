Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40 2022-11-11 am EST
165.10 EUR   -1.20%
03:53pRheinmetall agrees 1.2 billion euro deal to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal
RE
03:03pRheinmetall to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal for 1.2 billion euros
RE
02:28pRheinmetall Ag : Rheinmetall takes over Spain's Expal Systems S.A. / Move brings the Group new ammunition production capacity
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall agrees 1.2 billion euro deal to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal

11/13/2022 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German military equipment manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Sunday it has agreed a deal to acquire Spanish explosives and ammunition maker Expal Systems for an enterprise value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.24 billion).

Expal is a subsidiary of Spanish company Maxam, owned by private equity firm Rhone Capital.

The deal, expected to close in 2023, is subject to approval by the competition authorities and other regulatory checks and is likely to face strong scrutiny.

Expal is a provider of weapons to the Spanish army, and the Spanish government in 2020 introduced an authorization process for the acquisition by a foreign company, including EU-based companies, of stakes larger than 10% in companies considered to be strategic.

With the acquisition, Rheinmetall said it aims to bolster its core weapon, ammunition and propellants business.

Rheinmetall said Expal Systems expects sales in 2023 of around 400 million euros.

A spokesperson for Expal confirmed the deal but gave no further comment.

Expal has a workforce of more than 1,000 employees and 11 production sites and is present in over 60 countries. ($1 = 0.9660 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Tom Sims, editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
03:53pRheinmetall agrees 1.2 billion euro deal to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal
RE
03:03pRheinmetall to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal for 1.2 billion euros
RE
02:28pRheinmetall Ag : Rheinmetall takes over Spain's Expal Systems S.A. / Move brings the Group..
EQ
11/11RHEINMETALL AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/10Rheinmetall AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/10RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/10RHEINMETALL AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
11/10RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/10RHEINMETALL AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/10Q3 : Interim report after nine months of 2022 – Rheinmetall increases sales and cont..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 540 M 6 755 M 6 755 M
Net income 2022 457 M 472 M 472 M
Net cash 2022 216 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 7 132 M 7 366 M 7 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 165,10 €
Average target price 224,09 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG98.77%7 366
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.69%137 830
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION30.51%121 566
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.29%75 833
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.63%66 622
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.24%42 793