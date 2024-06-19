Paris, 19 June 2024 - The Düsseldorf-based technology group Rheinmetall and the US company Anduril Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during Eurosatory in Paris, one of the world's leading trade shows for defence and security. Under this collaboration, Rheinmetall and Anduril will work together to design, develop, and produce new layered Counter small Unmanned Aerial System (C-sUAS) air defense systems. The scope of this collaboration is primarily to address European markets first.

These C-sUAS systems will combine Rheinmetall's command and control system, Skymaster, and high-power guns with Lattice and open, modular and scalable hardware components including Anduril's Sentry Tower, Wisp sensors and Anvil, its autonomous interceptor. By combining the unique capabilities of both companies, an unmatched layered solution for C-sUAS will be offered. Overall, the MoU aims to bring together the complementary skills of these two leading companies.

Oliver Dürr, CEO of Rheinmetall Air Defence AG: "This cooperation will showcase the most innovative C-sUAS system - combining the strength of Rheinmetall military capabilities and the edge cutting development speed of Anduril. I am absolutely confident that this combination will address the future needs of our clients and that we shall bring the right solution at the right time on the market."

Greg Kausner, Anduril's SVP of Global Defence states: "The pace of warfare is accelerating at the speed of technology development. Global defence forces must face a rapidly evolving set of threats from both emerging unmanned systems and legacy manned platforms. Air defence systems require a layered approach that is flexible, adaptable and rapidly deployable. Anduril's partnership with Rheinmetall will bring an innovative, software-defined and hardware enabled C-sUAS system to our customers to ensure they stay one step ahead of the drone threat." For more than a century, Rheinmetall has delivered high-power air defence guns and systems globally, providing unmatched firepower. Anduril, a global defense technology company, has developed a growing family of low-cost autonomous weapons systems all powered by its AI-enabled, interoperable Lattice software platform.



This cooperation will enable both companies to fulfill the strategic ambition to jointly develop and implement a systematic approach covering a wide sensor and effector mix. Ranging from diverse hard kill effectors to non-lethal effectors to gun missiles and state of the art active and passive detection sensors. The system will increase the survivability dramatically and allow new strategic and operational advantages.

Rheinmetall is a leading international systems supplier to the defence industry and at the same time a driver of forward-looking innovations in the civilian markets. In the 2023 fiscal year, the more than 30,000 employees worldwide generated sales of around €7.2 billion. Rheinmetall Air Defense is one of the leading suppliers of integrated very short-range air defense systems.

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology. By bringing the expertise, technology, and business model of the 21st century's most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built and sold. Anduril's family of systems is powered by Lattice, an AI software platform that turns thousands of data streams into a realtime, 3D command and control center. As the world enters an era of strategic competition, Anduril is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, and networking technology to the militaryin months, not years. For more information, visit www.anduril.com