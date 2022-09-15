Rheinmetall : and Helsing – partners for the next generation of armed forces

Rheinmetall, a longstanding, tried-and-tested partner of digitized armed forces around the world, and Helsing, the leading European provider of software and AI for defence systems, have announced a strategic partnership to transform land defence capabilities.

Through the joint development of software-based defence systems and retrofitting of existing platforms, this partnership will provide the armed forces with advanced and future-proof capabilities, enabling them to meet current and future challenges.

The unprovoked attack on Ukraine has forced Europe into a new era of land-based warfare. With the return of peer-to-peer conflicts and the emergence of novel, digital capabilities on the battlefield Europe must modernise its armies at speed. One of the key lessons of the Russo-Ukrainian War is that digitization and AI-supported mission systems can give armies a meaningful edge on the battlefield. They are destined to play a key role in defensive operations.

The Rheinmetall/Helsing partnership combines world-leading, battle-tested components, platforms, systems and software with modern, military-grade AI capabilities in order to deter and, if necessary, successfully take on an adversary. By investing in technology development upfront and delivering new products at speed, this partnership will provide the armed forces with fast access to the latest technological innovations.

"Rheinmetall has been supplying advanced networked products, systems, software and technologies in the defence and security realm for many decades, for which we are very grateful. Our partnership with Helsing will further augment our capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence, enabling us to equip our products with the latest technologies faster than ever. This lets us modernize legacy platforms and systems, providing our customers with new, world-leading capabilities", states Christoph Müller, CEO of Rheinmetall Electronic Solutions.

Dr Gundbert Scherf, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Helsing adds: "Helsing is a new type of defence company, focused purely on software and AI, funding our own product development. We are therefore delighted to partner with Rheinmetall and combine our advanced AI capabilities with their world-leading land platforms. Recent geopolitical events have shown that democracies need to be able to protect and deter. But democracies also need to out-innovate and out-pace autocratic regimes. We believe this partnership has the potential to do that, equipping land forces for the future at pace."

About Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH

Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH supplies the world's armed forces, government agencies and civilian customers with mission equipment and learning and training solutions. The company, which belongs to Rheinmetall AG's Electronic Solutions division, has been in the business for decades.

Working in close cooperation with customers, Rheinmetall Electronics develops high-end products and integrates advanced system solutions.

Its Integrated Electronic Solutions portfolio encompasses reconnaissance, fire control, soldier systems and command and control technology as well as training, learning and development applications for individuals, groups and entire customer organizations. Security solutions and specific IT and cyber systems round out the company's portfolio.

Customers in over forty countries place their trust in technology from Rheinmetall Electronics. Eager to be close to its customers, the company maintains a significant international presence, with multiple subsidiaries around the world as well as an extensive supplier network.

About Helsing

Helsing is a European software and artificial intelligence company working in defence and national security, providing world-leading technology with presence in Germany, UK and France. Helsing believes that software - and artificial intelligence (AI) in particular - will be the key capability to keep liberal democracies from harm. Helsing's AI powered mission modules and real-time software platform process data from multiple sensors on the edge and provide an integrated view of the operational environment, to deliver faster and more accurate decision-making at the tactical, operational, and strategic level. Helsing's AI is built to be traceable and explainable from the outset.