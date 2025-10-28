Rheinmetall, together with MBDA Germany, has announced the transfer of a laser weapon demonstrator to the Bundeswehr's competence center (WTD 91) in Meppen, following a year of successful sea trials. This major milestone marks a step towards the commissioning of an operational laser weapon system for the German Navy by 2029.



The demonstrator, tested on the frigate Sachsen, has fired more than 100 live shots and demonstrated its ability to accurately neutralize drones and other fast-moving targets. MBDA oversees detection, tracking, and integration into the command system, while Rheinmetall manages beam guidance, the laser source, and mechanical integration.



This cooperation, which began in 2019, illustrates the technological complementarity of the two groups in directed energy weapons, a key area for missile and drone defense.