Rheinmetall, together with MBDA Germany, has announced the transfer of a laser weapon demonstrator to the Bundeswehr's competence center (WTD 91) in Meppen, following a year of successful sea trials. This major milestone marks a step towards the commissioning of an operational laser weapon system for the German Navy by 2029.
The demonstrator, tested on the frigate Sachsen, has fired more than 100 live shots and demonstrated its ability to accurately neutralize drones and other fast-moving targets. MBDA oversees detection, tracking, and integration into the command system, while Rheinmetall manages beam guidance, the laser source, and mechanical integration.
This cooperation, which began in 2019, illustrates the technological complementarity of the two groups in directed energy weapons, a key area for missile and drone defense.
Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (38.7%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- weapon and ammunition systems (26%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- sensors, actuators and power systems (20.8%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors;
- electronic solutions (13.5%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions;
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (30.4%), Europe (46.6%), Asia and Middle East (9.6%), Americas (7.6%) and other (5.8%).
