KIEV (dpa-AFX) - The German defense company Rheinmetall and Ukraine have opened their first joint tank repair facility and production plant, according to information from Kiev. The keys to the workshop for the repair and maintenance of the Marder infantry fighting vehicle were handed over, the Ukrainian Ministry for Strategic Industries announced in Kiev on Monday. "The opening of a joint production facility with Rheinmetall is not only a step towards Ukraine's victory, but also an important stage in building the arsenal of the free world," said Minister Olexandr Kamyshin according to a statement.

In a photo published by the ministry, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger could also be seen wearing a bulletproof vest. In May last year, Rheinmetall had already founded a joint venture with the Ukrainian armaments company Ukroboronprom for the repair and maintenance of armored vehicles in Ukraine.

According to the Kiev Ministry of Defense, the first joint service center will enable the rapid repair and maintenance of German equipment directly in Ukraine, which has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than two years. This should significantly increase the efficiency of the armed forces. Ukrainian specialists will work in the joint production facility, while representatives of the German company will provide technical supervision, according to a statement.

"It is very important for us to provide Ukraine with efficient and reliable support," said Papperger according to the Ukrainian press release. Spare parts should be delivered quickly. According to an earlier Rheinmetall announcement, the cooperation is to be extended to the joint production of selected products of the German group in Ukraine.

"The joint venture will be active in the areas of service and maintenance, assembly, production and development of military vehicles, initially exclusively on the territory of Ukraine," Rheinmetall announced last year. With the support of Western arms manufacturers, Ukraine aims to become one of the world's leading arms producers in the future./mau/DP/stk