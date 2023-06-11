Rheinmetall boss: Valuation of 17 billion euros realistic

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In view of increased demand, the head of the Rheinmetall defense group expects the company's value to rise significantly in the coming years. "A valuation of 17 billion euros is realistic for Rheinmetall in the medium term," Armin Papperger told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Saturday). At the moment, Rheinmetall is valued at just over 10 billion euros on the stock market.

The manager said he was very satisfied with his company's performance. Nor, he said, does the group intend to become a pure armaments manufacturer. It is true that it is looking for a buyer for its piston business. "In other civilian areas, we are investing. For example, we will supply particularly quiet compressors for heat pumps in the future," Papperger said. Rheinmetall, he said, is a technology group and will remain so.

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, many European countries in particular have been trying to better equip their armies with weapons and ammunition. Arms manufacturers are profiting from this. Moreover, weapons and ammunition from Rheinmetall are also supplied to Ukraine./sey/DP/he