  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:32 2023-06-09 am EDT
240.50 EUR   +1.73%
08:33aRheinmetall boss: Valuation of 17 billion euros realistic
DP
06/10Rheinmetall could be worth 17 billion euro over medium term-CEO
RE
06/07Global markets live: Stellantis, Diageo, Boeing, Shell, Barclays...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall boss: Valuation of 17 billion euros realistic

06/11/2023 | 08:33am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In view of increased demand, the head of the Rheinmetall defense group expects the company's value to rise significantly in the coming years. "A valuation of 17 billion euros is realistic for Rheinmetall in the medium term," Armin Papperger told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Saturday). At the moment, Rheinmetall is valued at just over 10 billion euros on the stock market.

The manager said he was very satisfied with his company's performance. Nor, he said, does the group intend to become a pure armaments manufacturer. It is true that it is looking for a buyer for its piston business. "In other civilian areas, we are investing. For example, we will supply particularly quiet compressors for heat pumps in the future," Papperger said. Rheinmetall, he said, is a technology group and will remain so.

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, many European countries in particular have been trying to better equip their armies with weapons and ammunition. Arms manufacturers are profiting from this. Moreover, weapons and ammunition from Rheinmetall are also supplied to Ukraine./sey/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 788 M 8 376 M 8 376 M
Net income 2023 610 M 656 M 656 M
Net Debt 2023 996 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 2,23%
Capitalization 10 433 M 11 221 M 11 221 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 22 227
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 240,50 €
Average target price 290,64 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG29.27%11 221
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.57%144 848
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.59%117 177
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-16.52%68 984
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.93%58 129
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.81%35 996
