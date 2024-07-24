BERLIN (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall confirmed its full-year guidance on Wednesday after its second-quarter sales and operating result beat market expectations due to thanks to its weapons and munitions division and its Expal Munitions unit.

Sales were up 49% on the year, at 2.234 billion euros ($2.42 billion), above market expectations of 2.06 billion, said the company, while operating earnings came in at 271 million euros, beating the expectation for 226.2 million, according to the company.

"The positive development of the key financial figures is mainly due to early sales recognition in the Weapon and Munitions division and the proportionately higher sales contribution of Rheinmetall Expal Munitions in the first six months," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Ludwig Burger)