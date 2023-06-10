Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:32 2023-06-09 am EDT
240.50 EUR   +1.73%
04:11aRheinmetall could be worth 17 billion euro over medium term-CEO
RE
06/07Global markets live: Stellantis, Diageo, Boeing, Shell, Barclays...
MS
06/06Rheinmetall: More tanks and ammunition to be delivered to Ukraine soon
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall could be worth 17 billion euro over medium term-CEO

06/10/2023 | 04:11am EDT
Media tour at Rheinmetall plant in Unterluess

BERLIN (Reuters) - The CEO of Germany's largest defence contractor Rheinmetall said he expected a further boost to the company's stock market value due to the Ukraine war and increased defence spending in Europe.

"Our operating income in 2025 should be about 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), maybe even 1.7 billion euros. For a fair valuation, multiply that with a factor of 11 or 12. That gives you an order of magnitude," CEO Armin Papperger told German newspaper publisher RND in an interview published on Satursday.

"A valuation of 17 billion euros is realistic for Rheinmetall over the medium term," he added.

Rheinmetall's current stock valuation is about 10.5 billion euros, on 2022 operating income of 754 million euros.

The stock market value of the company, a maker of tanks, ammunition and other war equipment, has tripled since December 2021 and it joined Germany's blue-chip DAX index earlier this year.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Holger Hansen, Writing by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.25% 15949.84 Delayed Quote.14.55%
RHEINMETALL AG 1.73% 240.5 Delayed Quote.29.27%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 788 M 8 376 M 8 376 M
Net income 2023 610 M 656 M 656 M
Net Debt 2023 996 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 2,23%
Capitalization 10 433 M 11 221 M 11 221 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 22 227
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 240,50 €
Average target price 290,64 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG29.27%11 221
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.57%144 469
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.59%117 552
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-16.52%69 167
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.93%58 477
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.81%35 866
