Rheinmetall establishes joint venture with Ukrainian arms group

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is setting up a joint venture with Ukrainian state-owned Ukroboronprom. The joint venture is scheduled to start operations in mid-July, as Rheinmetall announced in Düsseldorf on Saturday. The first step will be to refurbish military vehicles provided to Ukraine through ring exchange projects by the German government as well as direct deliveries, it said. Later, joint production of selected Rheinmetall products in Ukraine is planned, it said.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger had announced a few days ago that he would seek closer cooperation with Ukrainian companies. The general director of Ukroboronprom, Yuriy Husyev, said that his company had recently been able to increase production of military equipment and armored vehicles despite numerous Russian missile attacks. "Together with Rheinmetall at our side, we will be able to achieve even more for our country."/brd/DP/mis