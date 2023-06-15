Rheinmetall expects German ammunition order worth billions soon -CEO

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) -
Rheinmetall expects to strike an ammunition deal worth
billions of euros with the German government in the coming weeks
and will deliver the first 35mm rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft
guns to Ukraine in July, its CEO, Armin Papperger, said on
Thursday.
"Germany is about to seal a large framework contract
with us," he told Reuters in an interview in Brussels, where he
took part in
a first-ever joint session
of NATO defence ministers and some 20 defence industry
bosses.
Papperger said the deal would be worth several billion
euros, and he hoped that Rheinmetall, one of the
biggest producers of artillery and tank shells in the world,
could announce it in the next six weeks.
For the entire year, Papperger expects defence orders worth
a "double-digit billion euros" sum.
"It will certainly be our best year ever as regards order
intake," he said, adding he anticipated a whole variety of deals
- on vehicles, ammunition, electronics and radar systems.
The talks in Brussels were meant to focus on ways to ramp up
supplies of artillery shells, air defences and precision-guided,
deep-strike ammunition, missiles with a range of hundreds of
kilometres such as the British Storm Shadow.
Demand for 155mm artillery rounds has soared in the wake of
the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But allies' supplies
for their own defence have been run down as they have rushed
shells to Kyiv, which fires thousands of rounds per day.
Papperger did not detail any results of the Brussels
discussions, but said NATO would issue very precise figures in
the coming months on how much more industrial capacity will be
needed "so that we are safe in Europe and NATO over the next 10
years".
He said Rheinmetall had received orders worth several
billions of euros for ammunition alone since the start of the
war in Ukraine, and expected additional deals for several more
billion euros.
"We are producing artillery (shells) almost at full
capacity because the demand is there, the international demand
is very high," he said, confirming past remarks that Rheinmetall
will boost production to 600,000 rounds in 2024 from 450,000.
"We expect to work at full capacity next year."
Asked about NATO's push for a shift towards common
standards in the production of artillery and other shells,
Papperger said he was open for such a move should countries
agree on standards.
Common standards would ease the flow of munitions supplies
and drive down prices, experts say.
In July, Rheinmetall will deliver the first 35mm rounds
produced at a new production line in Germany to Ukraine for use
in the country's Gepard anti-aircraft guns, Papperger said.
"The government has ordered 300,000 rounds. ... We will
certainly deliver some 40,000 to 60,000 rounds this year," he
added.
Rheinmetall set up the production line after Switzerland
refused to allow the export of 35mm Gepard ammunition to Kyiv.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Leslie Adler)