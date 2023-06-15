Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:00:17 2023-06-15 pm EDT
249.70 EUR   +1.79%
02:11pRheinmetall expects German ammunition order worth billions soon -CEO
RE
02:11pRheinmetall is producing artillery shells almost at full capacit…
RE
02:11pRheinmetall to deliver first 35mm rounds for ukraine's gepard an…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall expects German ammunition order worth billions soon -CEO

06/15/2023 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media tour at Rheinmetall plant in Unterluess

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) -

Rheinmetall expects to strike an ammunition deal worth billions of euros with the German government in the coming weeks and will deliver the first 35mm rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine in July, its CEO, Armin Papperger, said on Thursday.

"Germany is about to seal a large framework contract with us," he told Reuters in an interview in Brussels, where he took part in

a first-ever joint session

of NATO defence ministers and some 20 defence industry bosses.

Papperger said the deal would be worth several billion euros, and he hoped that Rheinmetall, one of the biggest producers of artillery and tank shells in the world, could announce it in the next six weeks.

For the entire year, Papperger expects defence orders worth a "double-digit billion euros" sum.

"It will certainly be our best year ever as regards order intake," he said, adding he anticipated a whole variety of deals - on vehicles, ammunition, electronics and radar systems.

The talks in Brussels were meant to focus on ways to ramp up supplies of artillery shells, air defences and precision-guided, deep-strike ammunition, missiles with a range of hundreds of kilometres such as the British Storm Shadow.

Demand for 155mm artillery rounds has soared in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But allies' supplies for their own defence have been run down as they have rushed shells to Kyiv, which fires thousands of rounds per day.

Papperger did not detail any results of the Brussels discussions, but said NATO would issue very precise figures in the coming months on how much more industrial capacity will be needed "so that we are safe in Europe and NATO over the next 10 years".

He said Rheinmetall had received orders worth several billions of euros for ammunition alone since the start of the war in Ukraine, and expected additional deals for several more billion euros.

"We are producing artillery (shells) almost at full capacity because the demand is there, the international demand is very high," he said, confirming past remarks that Rheinmetall will boost production to 600,000 rounds in 2024 from 450,000.

"We expect to work at full capacity next year."

Asked about NATO's push for a shift towards common standards in the production of artillery and other shells, Papperger said he was open for such a move should countries agree on standards.

Common standards would ease the flow of munitions supplies and drive down prices, experts say.

In July, Rheinmetall will deliver the first 35mm rounds produced at a new production line in Germany to Ukraine for use in the country's Gepard anti-aircraft guns, Papperger said.

"The government has ordered 300,000 rounds. ... We will certainly deliver some 40,000 to 60,000 rounds this year," he added.

Rheinmetall set up the production line after Switzerland refused to allow the export of 35mm Gepard ammunition to Kyiv. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RHEINMETALL AG 0.98% 247.7 Delayed Quote.31.85%
TOPIX INDEX -0.02% 2293.97 Delayed Quote.21.29%
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
02:11pRheinmetall expects German ammunition order worth billions soon -CEO
RE
02:11pRheinmetall is producing artillery shells almost at full capacit…
RE
02:11pRheinmetall to deliver first 35mm rounds for ukraine's gepard an…
RE
02:11pRheinmetall expects defence orders worth a "double-digit billion…
RE
02:11pRheinmetall expects to strike ammunition deal worth billions of…
RE
09:37aUkraine to get more Leopard-2 tanks from Western partners
RE
06/14German government wants realignment on arms exports
DP
06/14German government focuses on 'integrated security'
DP
06/14Scholz calls National Security Strategy unusual and important
DP
06/14Federal government relies on substantial strengthening of the Bundeswehr
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 788 M 8 450 M 8 450 M
Net income 2023 610 M 661 M 661 M
Net Debt 2023 996 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 2,19%
Capitalization 10 642 M 11 625 M 11 547 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 22 227
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 245,30 €
Average target price 290,64 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG31.85%11 547
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.02%141 232
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.01%114 609
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.31%68 018
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.82%58 094
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.03%36 725
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer