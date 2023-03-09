Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:30:58 2023-03-09 am EST
257.60 EUR   -0.16%
09:55aRheinmetall : extends international cooperation agreement for an advanced engine block; first production order in hand
PU
04:20aImproved delivery situation: SMA Solar exudes optimism - share price rises
DP
03:18aRheinmetall receives order to co-produce three-cylinder engines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall : extends international cooperation agreement for an advanced engine block; first production order in hand

03/09/2023 | 09:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rheinmetall is supplying its expertise in the world of mobility to provide initial support for producing a state-of-the-art engine block in Uzbekistan for a globally active American original equipment manufacturer. Under a cooperation agreement, the first 100,000 units of this three-cylinder engine block will be manufactured by the Group's Castings business unit in Neckarsulm, Germany, and shipped to Uzbekistan. The order is worth a figure in the lower two-digit million-euro range. Once the phase of providing initial support is complete, serial production of the engine blocks will start in Uzbekistan.

For the first time, the Düsseldorf-based technology group is cooperating with a company from Uzbekistan. The project is slated to get underway this year. Serial production of the engine blocks in Uzbekistan will use a cutting-edge pressure casting technique. Afterwards, the engines will be assembled on location in Uzbekistan.

Recently signed, the agreement came in the wake of intensive talks between the two cooperation partners as well as reciprocal site visits. Rheinmetall's partner in Usbekistan is specialized in the production of key engine components, such as crank shafts, engine blocks and cylinder heads. The company already operates an aluminium cylinder head foundry in Central Asia. By taking part in this project, Rheinmetall's Castings business unit, which belongs to the Group's Materials and Trade division, is not only contributing to Uzbekistan's economic development, but also helping to cut global emissions of greenhouse gases harmful to the climate.

Among other things, the prime motors for which the 3-cylinder engine blocks were developed feature low fuel consumption. Having a new customer in Uzbekistan not only adds to Rheinmetall's list of clients. It also offers the chance for expanded cooperation in the manufacture of advanced engine blocks in future.

Both cooperation partners attach great importance to sustainability. Rheinmetall aims to be climate-neutral by 2035 and is increasingly booking orders in emission reduction realm, while the Group's ISO-certified Uzbek partner has installed a wastewater treatment facility that enables it to process wastewater on its own to a significant extent.

The Castings business unit is an international joint venture co-owned by Rheinmetall and HUAYU Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (HASCO), a subsidiary of China's SAIC group. Castings consists of two major companies: KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH in Europe and HASCO KSPG Nonferrous Components (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (KPSNC) in China. Rheinmetall and SAIC each hold a 50 percent stake in the joint venture.

Rheinmetall's new partner is one of the leading companies of Uzbekistan, a country whose economy has been developing along very positive lines in recent years. Although it ranks among the world's top emitters due to its fossil fuel-intensive energy mix, Uzbekistan has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by signing the Paris Climate Agreement and has introduced a series of important reforms aimed improving the climate for domestic and foreign investment.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 14:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
09:55aRheinmetall : extends international cooperation agreement for an advanced engine block; fi..
PU
04:20aImproved delivery situation: SMA Solar exudes optimism - sha..
DP
03:18aRheinmetall receives order to co-produce three-cylinder engines
RE
03/08Tanks from Germany and Portugal to be in Ukraine soon
DP
03/08DZ Bank raises fair value for Rheinmetall to 295 - 'Buy'.
DP
03/08RHEINMETALL AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
03/07EU industry commissioner: defense industry must enter war econo..
DP
03/07FMC, a Dax relegated company, suffers from analysts' disapproval ratings
DP
03/06German Construction Sector Recovery Builds Up Blue-chip DAX Index
MT
03/06Index changes help Hensoldt to record - Rheinmetall ahead of it
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 435 M 6 799 M 6 799 M
Net income 2022 463 M 489 M 489 M
Net cash 2022 1,37 M 1,45 M 1,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 11 145 M 11 775 M 11 775 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 258,00 €
Average target price 262,55 €
Spread / Average Target 1,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG38.67%11 775
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.49%142 190
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.61%122 415
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.45%71 208
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.30%62 201
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.74%39 525