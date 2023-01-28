Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:44 2023-01-27 am EST
228.20 EUR   +0.31%
12:14pRheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
RE
12:10pRheinmetall eyes boost in munitions output, HIMARS production in Germany - CEO
RE
12:04pRheinmetall ceo papperger: i expect to see an order backlog of 4…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO

01/28/2023 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Armin Papperger, CEO of German defense and automotive group Rheinmetall AG in Duesseldorf

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview.

"In 2022, we had a very good year, a record year," he said, saying that the fourth quarter would even beat good third quarter results.

"We are approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, and I expect to see an order backlog of 40 billion euros next year," said the CEO of the company, which sells a whole range of defence products but is probably most famous for supplying the 120mm gun of the Leopard 2 tank.

Papperger said he expected to see at least 15% to 20% growth in Rheinmetall's defence division over the coming years, with the civilian business likely to account for only 20% of sales in 2025.

On Tuesday, Papperger had nudged up the group's mid-term sales outlook in anticipation of a windfall from higher defence spending due to the war in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall expects sales to grow to 11 billion-12 billion euros ($12 billion -$13 billion) in 2025, he told German magazine Stern.

The projection is higher than the 10 billion-11 billion euro range Rheinmetall gave during its capital markets day in November. For 2022, the company expects 6.5 billion euros in sales.

Rheinmetall is seen as a strong candidate for moving up into Germany's main stock index DAX.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Sabine Siebold and Anneli Palmen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.11% 15150.03 Delayed Quote.8.81%
RHEINMETALL AG 0.31% 228.2 Delayed Quote.22.66%
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
12:14pRheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
RE
12:10pRheinmetall eyes boost in munitions output, HIMARS production in Germany - CEO
RE
12:04pRheinmetall ceo papperger: i expect to see an order backlog of..
RE
12:04pCeo of german arms maker rheinmetall to reuters: we..
RE
01/27Pistorius: 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr will not be enough
DP
01/27Major order from the Bundeswehr; Rheinmetall to modernize the command and control equip..
AQ
01/27Sale of Rheinmetall's large-bore pistons unit to Koncentra Verkstads AB goes through
AQ
01/27Rheinmetall : Sale of Rheinmetall's large-bore pistons unit to Koncentra Verkstads AB goes..
PU
01/26RHEINMETALL AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
01/26RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 433 M 6 983 M 6 983 M
Net income 2022 456 M 495 M 495 M
Net cash 2022 70,5 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 9 858 M 10 701 M 10 701 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 228,20 €
Average target price 246,09 €
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG22.66%10 701
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.66%146 587
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.53%117 335
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.72%66 984
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.31%62 305
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.60%40 384