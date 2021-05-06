Rheinmetall : Quarterly report as of March 31, 2021

Rheinmetall posts strong start to year Consolidated sales grow by 3.5% to €1,405 million

Operating result rises by €53 million to €87 million

Operating margin up significantly year-on-year at 6.2%

year-on-year at 6.2% Operating free cash flow improves by €129 million to €-59 million

€-59 million Outlook for 2021 confirmed and adjusted to new reporting structure

2 Rheinmetall in figures Q1 2021 Sales/earnings Sales € million 1,405 of which generated abroad % 69 Operating result € million 87 Operating result margin % 6.2 EBIT € million 87 EBIT margin % 6.2 EBT € million 78 Earnings after taxes € million 58 Cash flow Q1 2020 1,358 69 34 2.5 34 2.5 25 18 Cash flow from operating activities € million Cash flow from investments € million Operating free cash flow € million Balance sheet (March 31) Equity € million Total assets € million Equity ratio % Cash and cash equivalents € million Total assets less cash and cash equivalents € million Net financial debt (-)/ Net liquidity (+) € million Leverage ratio 1) % Net gearing 2) % Human resources (March 31, FTE) Rheinmetall Group Germany Foreign Shares Stock price (March 31, 2021/March 31, 2020) € Earnings per share € Net financial liabilities (-) or net liquidity (+)/total assets adjusted for cash and cash equivalents Net financial debt or net liquidity (+)/equity (142) (46) (188) 2,221 2,241 7,473 7,406 29.730.3 934 705 6,540 6,701 (249) 1.23.7 3.511.1 23,59123,671 11,64511,455 11,94712,216 86.4064.06 1.140.30 RHEINMETALL AG | QUARTERLY REPORT 2021 | Q1

3 Significant events in Q1/2021 Strategic realignment of the Group As a result of a strategic realignment of the Group, the Rheinmetall AG Executive Board defined and announced a new Group structure in February 2021. In this context, the previous organizational separation into the Automotive and Defence sectors was discontinued. The new structure is made up of five divisions and aims in particular to promote the transfer of technology between the individual parts of the Group and encourage the focus on future-driven technologies and business areas with large potential for a sustained increase in value. The strategic realignment thus results in the following Group structure: The former Pistons unit will be continued as a non-core business. In the context of aligning the product portfolio, Rheinmetall is currently examining the possibility of an acquisition by potential partners. Reporting on the business performance and the presentation of key financial figures for the first quarter of 2021 is based on the new Group structure. The figures for the comparative period of the previous year have been restated accordingly. In addition to the key figures of order intake and order backlog, the key figure of "booked business" is reported for the first time in the report on the first quarter of 2021 for the Sensors and Actuators division, the Materials and Trade division, and the Pistons non-core business. Booked business shows the future sales potential from customer projects based on written agreements and framework contracts with customers, although these do not yet represent binding customer orders.

4 Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change Sales € million 1,405 1,358 47 Operating result € million 87 34 53 Operating result margin in % 6.2 2.5 3.7%-P Operating free cash flow € million (59) (188) 129 Sales and operating result up significantly year-on-year Consolidated sales were increased by €47 million or 3.5% year-on-year to €1,405 million in the first quarter of 2021 (previous year: €1,358 million). Adjusted for currency effects, sales growth was 5.1%. Whereas sales in the same quarter of the previous year had already been impacted by the cyclical weaker development of the automotive markets and declining production in automotive manufacturing as a result of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, now the ongoing economic recovery of the automotive industry contributed to the rise in sales in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The increase in sales was also attributable to ammunition deliveries that had originally been scheduled for the second quarter of 2021 but were moved forward by the customers. Sales by region € million Rheinmetall posted a significant improvement in the Group operating result in the first quarter of 2021. At €87 million, the result was up significantly by €53 million compared to the previous year's figure of €34 million. In addition to the positive sales performance, this improvement was particularly due to cost reduction measures that were initiated by the management back in 2020 to counter the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The operating margin of 6.2% exceeded the previous year's level of 2.5% by 370 basis points. Earnings per share were increased by €0.84 year-on-year to €1.14 in the first quarter of 2021 (previous year: €0.30). Net assets and financial position Compared to December 31, 2020, the Rheinmetall Group's total assets grew by €206 million to €7,473 million as of March 31, 2021. This increase was mainly due to the rise in inventories and trade receivables. At 39%, the share of total assets attributable to non-current assets as of March 31, 2021 was similar to the level at the end of fiscal 2020 (December 31, 2020: 40%). The equity ratio as of the end of the first quarter increased compared to the end of fiscal 2020 to 29.7% (December 31, 2020: 28.2%). Net financial liabilities amounted to €-77 million as of the end of the first quarter, whereas net liquidity of €4 million had been reported as of December 31, 2020. This change was primarily due to the development of operating free cash flow. Positive development of operating free cash flow in first quarter Operating free cash flow improved by €129 million or 69% year-on-year to €-59 million in the first quarter of 2021. This positive development mainly resulted from the improved earnings situation (+€40 million), a comparatively lower increase in working capital (+€69 million) and lower allocations to the contractual trust agreement (CTA) in Germany (+€17 million). RHEINMETALL AG | QUARTERLY REPORT 2021 | Q1

5 Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group Segment performance Vehicle Systems Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change Sales € million 409 446 -38 Order intake € million 178 136 42 Order backlog (March 31) € million 9,224 6,214 3,010 Operating result € million 25 35 -10 Operating result margin in % 6.1 7.9 -1.8%-P Capital expenditure € million 15 19 -3 Operating free cash flow € million 79 (21) 100 At €409 million, sales in the Vehicle Systems division were down €38 million or 8.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This was particularly due to the expiration of two major projects. By contrast, the order intake rose - mainly due to binding call-offs from existing framework agreements relating to logistical vehicles - by €42 million or 30% year-on-year to €178 million. The order backlog is still at a high level of €9.2 billion. Due to the decline in sales, the operating result was down on the previous year's level at €25 million (previous year: €35 million). The operating margin was 6.1% (previous year: 7.9%). Operating free cash flow was up significantly year-on-year at €79 million (previous year: €-21 million). This change was particularly due to the reduction of working capital in the first three months of 2021, whereas in the same period of the previous year working capital had increased. Weapon and Ammunition Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change Sales € million 221 167 54 Order intake € million 228 328 -100 Order backlog (March 31) € million 2,758 2,396 362 Operating result € million 18 (16) 33 Operating result margin in % 8.0 (9.3) 17.3%-P Capital expenditure € million 7 6 1 Operating free cash flow € million (56) (72) 16 The Weapon and Ammunition division generated sales of €221 million in the first quarter, up €54 million or 32% on the figure for the previous year. After a weaker prior-year quarter, this significant increase in sales was partly due to delivery dates for ammunition that had originally been scheduled for the second quarter of 2021 were moved forward by the customers. In addition, the lifting of export restrictions contributed to this positive development. At €228 million, the order intake was down by €100 million or 30% compared to the high figure from the previous year (€328 million). In the same quarter of the previous year, the development of the order intake had been influenced by a large single order of €80 million for the delivery of artillery propellant powder to an international customer. As of the end of the first quarter, the order backlog amounted to €2.8 billion (previous year: €2.4 billion). The high sales level led to a significant improvement in the result in the Weapon and Ammunition division. The operating result increased by €33 million to €18 million after a loss of €16 million in the same period of the previous year. The operating margin was 8.0% (previous year: -9.3%). Operating free cash flow improved by €16 million or 22% to €-56 million.

