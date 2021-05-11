Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall : takes over maintenance of first two German Air Force CH-53G transport helicopters at Diepholz Air Base

05/11/2021 | 09:06am EDT
Rheinmetall takes over maintenance of first two German Air Force CH-53G transport helicopters at Diepholz Air Base

Rheinmetall has taken over maintenance operations for the Bundeswehr's fleet of CH-53G helicopters, as planned. Embedded in the organization of the 64th Helicopter Squadron at Diepholz Air Base, Rheinmetall Aviation Services GmbH now received the first two aircrafts in their maintenance bay.

The takeover of maintenance operations by Rheinmetall proceeded remarkably smooth and quickly. The Bundeswehr and Rheinmetall signed a maintenance contract on 27 November 2020; together with involved elements of the German Air Force, especially the local detachment of the 64th Helicopter Squadron at Diepholz, it took just 77 days to lay the groundwork basis necessary for assuring a start of operations on 29 March 2021 on time. This was only achievable due to superb support and cooperation of the Bundeswehr.

At Diepholz, the local detachment of the 64th Helicopter Squadron is responsible for major maintenance and repair operations, with five Bundeswehr-owned maintenance bays dedicated for the CH-53G - an aircraft that has been in the Bundeswehr inventory ever since 1972.

Prior to taking over the maintenance operations, Rheinmetall Aviation Services had to contend with multiple organizational and logistical challenges. Among other things, experienced personnel had to be located and hired, who in some cases had to undergo additional training and be schooled in the specific requirements of the Bundeswehr. Moreover, countless tools and items of work equipment had to be purchased at short notice.

About Rheinmetall Aviation Services

Headquartered in Bremen, Germany, Rheinmetall Aviation Services GmbH was founded at the beginning of 2019 to facilitate strategic cooperation with CH-53 manufacturer Sikorsky in the Bundeswehr's Heavy Transport Helicopter (STH) procurement programme. Rheinmetall and Sikorsky have been cooperating intensively in various procurement projects ever since 2009. At Diepholz, the Bundeswehr is now benefitting from expertise gained by Rheinmetall as a result of this partnership.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 13:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 247 M 7 603 M 7 603 M
Net income 2021 345 M 420 M 420 M
Net cash 2021 321 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 3 799 M 4 620 M 4 624 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 23 592
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 114,64 €
Last Close Price 87,94 €
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG1.57%4 620
CUMMINS INC.17.30%39 583
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION21.97%3 559
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.10.42%3 437
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.19.32%3 303
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED45.89%3 136