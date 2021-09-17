Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/17 04:39:32 am
79.19 EUR   +1.73%
04:12aRHEINMETALL : new strategic partner of the Bundeswehr for deployed operations support – new line of business launched
PU
09/14RHEINMETALL : and RBSL attend DSEI 2021
PU
09/08Rheinmetall AG english
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall : new strategic partner of the Bundeswehr for deployed operations support – new line of business launched

09/17/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The German Bundeswehr has awarded Rheinmetall a framework contract as part of its 'Deployed Operations Support' project. The agreement was concluded in August 2021 with the Federal Office for Infrastructure, Environmental Protection and Bundeswehr Services (BAIUDBw). Germany's armed forces will be able to count on a reliable partner to set up, operate and, when necessary, dismantle operational infrastructure. Rheinmetall is one of three companies selected by the Bundeswehr to serve as a strategic partner for deployed operations support. The contract went into effect upon signature and has an initial duration of four years, with a triple option for a one-year extension. During this period, Rheinmetall is obligated to provide services when called upon by the Bundeswehr.

The selection of partners for providing deployed operations took place within the framework of the 'German Armed Forces Contractor Augmentation Programme (G-CAP)'. Initiated by BAIUDBw, this project requires private sector service providers to supply troop support services during deployed operations. In adopting this policy, the Bundeswehr joined a global trend: many other armed forces rely on service providers to perform such tasks. Experts estimate that global sales for these services are worth around €350 billion annually.

Rheinmetall is positioning itself to address this growing international market. The Düsseldorf-based Group has set up a company for this purpose, Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH, which will consolidate and develop resources and capabilities necessary for operational support of this kind and seek to provide services on a long-term basis. This new business area will operate in close collaboration with Rheinmetall Canada, whose special technological know-how is set to expand internationally.

In addition to the G-CAP framework agreement, Rheinmetall Project Solutions recently won a service contract for round-the-clock monitoring of a forward operating base using a tethered surveillance aerostat.

As Dr Deniz Akitürk, managing director of Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH puts it, 'We are pleased by this success and proud of having been picked by the Bundeswehr as a partner for infrastructure during deployed operations. We can assure our customers that the name Rheinmetall will stand for maximum reliability, performance and flexibility in this new field of business.'

G-CAP is primarily intended to relieve the troops and let private industry set up the operational infrastructure, thus enabling the Bundeswehr to conserve resources and focus on its core mission in high-threat situations. Deployed operations support is a core capability, ranging from the establishment of forward operating bases to the creation of permanent operational infrastructure. This includes, for example, accommodation, water supply, power generation, rations and mess halls, waste disposal and laundry services.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
04:12aRHEINMETALL : new strategic partner of the Bundeswehr for deployed operations su..
PU
09/14RHEINMETALL : and RBSL attend DSEI 2021
PU
09/08Rheinmetall AG english
DJ
09/08RHEINMETALL : Innovative thermal management for electric and hybrid drives &ndas..
PU
08/31KECSKEMET INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW : Rheinmetall showcases state-of-the-art system..
AQ
08/31RHEINMETALL : Success with the 6th generation of solenoid valves; Rheinmetall wi..
AQ
08/31SUCCESS WITH THE 6TH GENERATION OF S : Rheinmetall wins new order for turbo bypa..
PU
08/30DGAP-DD : Rheinmetall AG english
DJ
08/26RHEINMETALL : Securing Bundeswehr bases abroad; High-altitude 'eye in the sky' f..
AQ
08/26RHEINMETALL : American Rheinmetall Vehicles signs Master Cooperative Research an..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 925 M 6 976 M 6 976 M
Net income 2021 305 M 358 M 358 M
Net cash 2021 166 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 3 362 M 3 956 M 3 959 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 758
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 77,84 €
Average target price 116,23 €
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG-10.09%3 956
CUMMINS INC.1.15%32 988
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION MACHINING CO., LTD.416.78%6 098
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED79.78%3 889
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION21.85%3 477
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.87%3 134