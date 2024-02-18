MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall is planning to build a new plant for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine. The German defense contractor and a Ukrainian partner company signed a letter of intent on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, the company announced on Saturday.

"We want to be an effective partner for Ukraine in rebuilding the once strong defense industry in Ukraine and ensuring the autonomy of Ukrainian capacities," said Rheinmetall's CEO, Armin Papperger, explaining the decision. According to the press release, the Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries, Olexander Kamyshin, was present at the signing ceremony. The joint venture is to produce a six-figure number of bullets per year in the factory of the two partners.

The German armaments group founded its first joint venture with a Ukrainian partner in October last year to maintain and repair tanks in Ukraine. According to Rheinmetall, armored vehicles are also to be produced there at a later date./tre/DP/he