DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest armaments group Rheinmetall will present its figures for 2023 on Thursday. It was a successful year for the arms manufacturer, which produces tanks, artillery, anti-aircraft guns and ammunition. The order books are full and the consequences of the war in Ukraine have boosted demand.

The main customers are NATO states that want to revamp their military in the face of the Russian threat. However, Rheinmetall also supplies armaments directly to Ukraine, such as armored personnel carriers and ammunition. This is paid for by the German government. Rheinmetall's share price has more than quadrupled within two years. The armaments group's administrative headquarters are in Düsseldorf and the largest plant is in Unterlüß, Lower Saxony./wdw/DP/stw