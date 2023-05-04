Rheinmetall sees itself on course for annual targets thanks to armaments boom

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest defence group Rheinmetall believes it remains on track to meet its annual targets after an expected weaker first quarter. "We remain on track to realize our ambitious targets for sustainable profitable growth. Many countries are expanding their military procurement," company CEO Armin Papperger said Thursday in Düsseldorf, according to a statement. "The turnaround in times and the resulting increase in military requirements are now beginning to be reflected in concrete order successes."

Sales of the group, which has been listed on the Dax since March and also operates as an automotive supplier, are expected to rise to between 7.4 billion euros and 7.6 billion euros, according to the confirmed forecast. In the middle of the range, this would be an increase of a good 17 percent. In terms of margin based on operating profit, Rheinmetall continues to target a slight increase to around 12 percent. As expected, the increase in sales in the first quarter fell short of the annual target. The margin even declined due to some special effects.

However, based on the further increase in the order backlog, growth should soon accelerate and the margin increase. In the first three months, sales increased by almost eight percent to 1.4 billion euros. Operating profit had fallen by around one-fifth to 73 million euros, partly due to a special payment to the workforce to compensate for inflation and negative earnings contributions from companies in which Rheinmetall holds an interest. The margin fell accordingly to 5.4 (previous year: 7.3) percent./zb/stk