    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:20:21 2023-05-04 am EDT
262.20 EUR   -2.31%
01:57aRheinmetall misses Q1 operating earnings expectations
RE
01:57aRheinmetall sees itself on course for annual targets thanks to armaments boom
DP
01:43aFinancial Report On Q1 2023 : Rheinmetall launches into fiscal year with growth in sales – Guidance for year confirmed
PU
Rheinmetall sees itself on course for annual targets thanks to armaments boom

05/04/2023 | 01:57am EDT
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest defence group Rheinmetall believes it remains on track to meet its annual targets after an expected weaker first quarter. "We remain on track to realize our ambitious targets for sustainable profitable growth. Many countries are expanding their military procurement," company CEO Armin Papperger said Thursday in Düsseldorf, according to a statement. "The turnaround in times and the resulting increase in military requirements are now beginning to be reflected in concrete order successes."

Sales of the group, which has been listed on the Dax since March and also operates as an automotive supplier, are expected to rise to between 7.4 billion euros and 7.6 billion euros, according to the confirmed forecast. In the middle of the range, this would be an increase of a good 17 percent. In terms of margin based on operating profit, Rheinmetall continues to target a slight increase to around 12 percent. As expected, the increase in sales in the first quarter fell short of the annual target. The margin even declined due to some special effects.

However, based on the further increase in the order backlog, growth should soon accelerate and the margin increase. In the first three months, sales increased by almost eight percent to 1.4 billion euros. Operating profit had fallen by around one-fifth to 73 million euros, partly due to a special payment to the workforce to compensate for inflation and negative earnings contributions from companies in which Rheinmetall holds an interest. The margin fell accordingly to 5.4 (previous year: 7.3) percent./zb/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.56% 15815.06 Delayed Quote.13.58%
RHEINMETALL AG 1.05% 268.4 Delayed Quote.44.26%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 804 M 8 628 M 8 628 M
Net income 2023 613 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2023 986 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 11 644 M 12 873 M 12 873 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 788
Free-Float 99,4%
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 268,40 €
Average target price 290,27 €
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG44.26%12 873
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.03%146 292
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.67%118 884
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.74%70 268
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.15%59 734
BAE SYSTEMS PLC19.10%38 628
