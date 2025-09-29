Rheinmetall announces the signing of a contract worth approximately €444m to supply ammunition to a customer in Eastern Europe.



As a subcontractor to Global Military Products, which has been commissioned by the US government, Rheinmetall Expal Munitions will deliver 155 mm M107 shells with M4A2 propellant charges and 105 mm M1 shells.



The total value of the contract is €444 million, of which €170m had already been recorded as pre-orders; €274m therefore represents new orders.



Deliveries will begin in 2026 and be completed in June 2027.



The order demonstrates Rheinmetall's production capacity and expertise in large-caliber ammunition; the group targets a production capacity of up to 1.5 million 155 mm shells per year by 2027.