By Adria Calatayud

Rheinmetall said it plans to supply Ukraine with additional Leopard battle tanks in an order funded by Germany to support Kyiv in its fight against Russian forces.

The German arms maker said the order includes 25 main battle tanks Leopard 1A5, five armored recovery vehicles and two driver training tanks. The company said the contract is worth a figure in the upper-two-digit million-euro range.

The order also includes training, logistics, spare parts, maintenance and other support services, Rheinmetall said. Delivery is due to take place in 2024, it added.

Rheinmetall earlier this year said it would supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks on behalf of the Dutch and Danish governments, as well as with a total of 80 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

The company said it is ready to ship a further 20 Marder vehicles as soon as an order is formalized.

