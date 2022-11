Expal is a subsidiary of Spanish company Maxam, owned by private equity firm Rhone Capital, and generated revenue of 350 million euros in 2021, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Expal has a workforce of more than 1,000 employees and 11 production sites and is present in over 60 countries.

($1 = 0.9660 euros)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Susan Fenton)