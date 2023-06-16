Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:17:29 2023-06-16 am EDT
259.85 EUR   +4.91%
11:01aRheinmetall to boost propellant powder production by up to 600 tons per year -CEO
RE
06:27aContinued Slowdown in Eurozone Inflation Nudges German Stocks Higher
MT
05:10aDefence shares gain momentum - Rheinmetall expects framework agreement
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall to boost propellant powder production by up to 600 tons per year -CEO

06/16/2023 | 11:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Defense contractor Rheinmetall joins the German DAX blue-chip index in Frankfurt

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Rheinmetall will ramp up production of propellant power for ammunition at its plant in the Bavarian town of Aschau by 500 to 600 metric tons per year, adding some 10% to its current global capacity of more than 6,000 tons, its CEO Armin Papperger said.

Rheinmetall has already kicked off an investment programme with this goal, Papperger told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

While this does not mean that earlier plans for a completely new powder plant were off the table, the construction of a new plant with a planned capacity of some 1,500 tons per year would only be commercially viable with state aid or a very large contract, he said.

"You can only do it if you have a very, very large order of, for example, 800,000 artillery shells," Papperger said. "This is not a situation we find ourselves in, which means we are finding other ways such as expanding our powder plant in Bavaria."

In January, Papperger told Reuters that Rheinmetall was considering building a new powder plant, possibly in the eastern German state of Saxony, but that the investment of 700-800 million euros would have to be footed by the government in Berlin.

He argued the plant was needed as shortages in the production of special powders could turn out to be a bottleneck, hampering efforts to boost the output of tank and artillery shells.

Global demand for ammunition has soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, with Rheinmetall benefiting from it as one of the biggest global producers of artillery and tank shells.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Conor Humphries)

By Sabine Siebold


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RHEINMETALL AG 4.88% 260.2 Delayed Quote.33.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.83% 83.9639 Delayed Quote.16.63%
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
Financials
Sales 2023 7 788 M 8 508 M 8 508 M
Net income 2023 610 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2023 996 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 10 746 M 11 739 M 11 739 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 22 227
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 247,70 €
Average target price 290,64 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG33.14%11 739
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.89%142 895
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.98%115 471
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.91%68 773
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.50%58 866
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.68%37 128
