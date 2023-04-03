Rheinmetall to service Western weapons deployed in Ukraine

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Defence contractor Rheinmetall is setting up a maintenance and logistics center in Romania for tanks, howitzers and military vehicles supplied to Ukraine by the West for its defense. The service station in Satu Mare, near the Romanian-Ukrainian border, is scheduled to begin operations as early as April, a company spokesman told Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Monday.

According to Rheinmetall, the maintenance center will play a key role in maintaining the operational readiness of Western combat systems used in Ukraine and ensuring their logistical support. Combat tanks such as the Leopard 2 and the British Challenger could be maintained, as well as self-propelled howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles, armored transport vehicles and military trucks.

In addition, combat vehicles of the NATO forces and their logistic vehicles are to be serviced in Satu Mare in the future. Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said: "It is a key concern for us at Rheinmetall to provide NATO forces as well as Ukraine with the best possible support in this critical situation."

In June 2022, Rheinmetall and its partner company KMW had already set up a similar maintenance center in Jonava, Lithuania, near the town of Rukla, to provide comprehensive logistical support for combat vehicles of the Lithuanian NATO forces and other NATO forces stationed in the Baltic region./rea/DP/mis