BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German defense contractor Rheinmetall plans to start servicing tanks in Ukraine in the coming days. "We will start servicing this month," CEO Armin Papperger told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper. The first twelve employees from Ukraine have already begun their training in Germany, he said, and another twelve will join them. Among other things, Germany is supplying Leopard battle tanks to support Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia. Because wear and tear in combat is high, regular maintenance is important.

The head of the Düsseldorf-based group also reiterated the intention to start producing tanks in Ukraine as soon as possible. "This can be done quickly, there are enough well-equipped tank factories there from Soviet times," he said. The company wants to rent these and then manufacture vehicles to NATO standards on one or two production lines, he said. Ukraine must become independent in weapons production at some point, he said. "It can't be the West paying all the bills for all time, President Selenskyj also sees it that way."

Looking at arms contracts for the German armed forces, Papperger made it clear that high inflation is leaving its mark here as well. "If we conclude a five-year contract today, then we must agree on inflation compensation," he told the newspaper. "Otherwise, with six percent annual inflation, we will be stuck with up to 40 percent additional costs."/sk/DP/nas