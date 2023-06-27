DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will supply 14 Leopard-2 battle tanks to Ukraine next year. A contractual agreement on this has been reached with representatives of the German government and the two customers - the Netherlands and Denmark, Rheinmetall announced in Düsseldorf on Tuesday. The tanks are to be delivered in the course of 2024, the first of them already in January. The vehicles in question are refurbished 2A4s that Rheinmetall has taken over from earlier stocks of various user nations. The order has a volume in the low three-digit million range, it said.

Denmark and the Netherlands had announced in April that they would jointly provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks. These were not to be tanks from the countries' own inventories, but rather ones that would be purchased from the German industry's stockpile, refurbished and then donated to Ukraine. The cost was estimated at around 165 million euros at the time.

Ukraine asked Western countries some time ago to help it defend itself against Russia's war of aggression by supplying it with battle tanks. Germany and several other European states have already provided various models of Leopard tanks, while other countries such as the U.S., the U.K. and France have also provided other types of tanks./trs/DP/stk