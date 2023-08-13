DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - After ammunition, tanks, air defense systems and military trucks, arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will soon also supply drones to Ukraine. A corresponding order has been placed, a company spokesman said in Düsseldorf on Sunday. Earlier, "Bild am Sonntag" had reported. The delivery will take place by the end of the year, he did not specify the order volume.

The drones in question are "Luna NG" reconnaissance drones, which will not be armed. They can fly several hundred kilometers and intercept or jam enemy communications. Trucks used for ground transport will also be supplied.

The order comes from the German government, which is thus supporting the country under attack by Russia. Germany's largest defense contractor, whose order books are fuller than ever, has already supplied extensive military equipment or is working on it. Recently, it became known that it bought old Leopard tanks from a Belgian company and intends to refurbish them so that some 30 of them are fit for the front. Rheinmetall also wants to sign a contract directly with Kiev to build a battle tank factory in Ukraine./wdw/DP/he