Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall : wins multimillion euro orders from premium engine-makers for back pressure valves

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rheinmetall has secured two important orders for back pressure valves for commercial vehicles. A well-known engine manufacturer from China has ordered intelligent electronically commutated back pressure valves for 12-litre diesel engines. Meanwhile, a South American customer has placed an order with the company for pulse width-modulated back pressure valves for 3.8- as well as 4.5- and 6.7-litre engines. Delivery of the parts earmarked for China will take place in the 2021-2025 timeframe. In keeping with the principle of 'local for local', the valves will be produced in China. Conversely, the components slated to go to South America will be manufactured at Rheinmetall's plant in Ústi nad Labem in the Czech Republic, and shipped during the period 2022 to 2027. Together, the two orders are worth
€37 million without value added tax. Both orders will be coordinated by Rheinmetall subsidiary Pierburg GmbH of Neuss, the Group's specialist for emission-related, environmentally benign components.

Back pressure valves help to reduce engine exhaust emissions and optimize fuel consumption. The valves are integrated into the engine control management via customer-specific interfaces, while flexible adaptation of the flange geometry makes it possible to instal the valves in different types of vehicles. Furthermore, electromotor concepts adapted for various durability requirements are available now as well. To sum up, this is a highly effective means of emission management.

As a leading systems maker, Rheinmetall is a single-source supplier of complete systems of valves and actuators. The versatile modular design of the back pressure valves makes them equally suitable for light-, medium-, and heavyweight vehicles. Moreover, the components for commercial vehicle engines are specially designed to withstand heavy vibration, temperature and pressure stress.

These orders are clear evidence of the trust engine-makers place in Rheinmetall's expertise in the field of emissions and thermal systems. Furthermore, they make a durable contribution to the company's commercial vehicles business, while strengthening its ties to globally operating engine manufacturers - even more so since Rheinmetall has maintained a strong relationship with the customers' parent company ever since 2013. Further follow-up orders can therefore be expected.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
04:13aRHEINMETALL : wins multimillion euro orders from premium engine-makers for back ..
PU
08/13RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/11RHEINMETALL : Major contract for Rheinmetall – international partner order..
PU
08/10RHEINMETALL : Semi-annual financial report 2021
PU
08/10RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/10RHEINMETALL : and Escribano demonstrate new modules for the Mission Master SP A-..
PU
08/09RHEINMETALL AG : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/09RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/06AD-HOC : Record first-half result - further value adjustment in piston business
AQ
08/06RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 992 M 7 049 M 7 049 M
Net income 2021 317 M 372 M 372 M
Net cash 2021 171 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 3 612 M 4 256 M 4 249 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 23 758
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 83,62 €
Average target price 116,29 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG-3.42%4 256
CUMMINS INC.5.37%34 364
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED71.37%3 677
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION27.46%3 653
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.2.76%3 274
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.14.12%3 154