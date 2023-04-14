Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Rheinmetall AG
  News
  Summary
RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
Rheinmetall wins subcontractor role on Norway's Leopard tank order

04/14/2023 | 03:54am EDT
Logo of Rheinmetall AG is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Rheinmetall has been hired as a subcontractor in the Norwegian armed forces' order for 54 Leopard 2 battle tanks from Krauss-Maffei Wegman (KMW), the German manufacturer said on Friday.

Rheinmetall said the contract was worth 129 million euros ($142.74 million) and could increase by 44 million euros if Norway executes an option to buy an additional 18 tanks.

A key subcontractor to KMW, Rheinmetall will supply components such as main armaments, fire control technology and parts of the sensor suite over a period of around four years, it said in a statement.

Norway had originally planned to acquire 72 tanks, but in recent months focused on a scaled-down purchase after its chief of defence recommended spending more on helicopters, drones and long-range artillery.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev; editing by Rachel More and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
