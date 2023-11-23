(New: Further details, current share prices, share price classification)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The debate about the Karlsruhe budget ruling and its consequences also caught up with the shares of Rheinmetall and Hensoldt on Thursday. Rheinmetall was the biggest loser on the Dax, down 2.5 percent. The leading German index rose slightly. The shares of Hensoldt lost 1.7 percent.

A report in the "Augsburger Allgemeine" newspaper, according to which the Federal Ministry of Finance had also placed a freeze on funds from the special Bundeswehr budget following the Karlsruhe ruling, was seen as the trigger for the share price weakness. The newspaper reported this, citing a corresponding letter from the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense denied this reading this morning. The budget freeze imposed on Tuesday only affects future financial commitments in the core budgets of the ministries, a spokeswoman explained on Thursday. "The management of the Bundeswehr's special assets is not affected by this."

However, according to the Ministry of Defense, there are projects in the special budget that should continue to be paid for from the core budget after 2028. The Ministry of Defense has restricted these funding commitments for the period from 2028 "on its own initiative". This would make it possible to submit applications to the Ministry of Finance in order to secure funding for these projects from the special fund as well. This is purely a precautionary measure.

Nevertheless, the report by the "Augsburger Allgemeine" made the rounds in share trading and put pressure on the share prices of both arms manufacturers. Rheinmetall shares in particular are "universally popular", wrote one Borsianer. This year, the share price has risen by a good half, making it the biggest winner on the DAX - but it is also susceptible to profit-taking. This had already set in the previous day after the shares reached a record high of just over 295 euros./bek/la/tih