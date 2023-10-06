Rheinmetall has booked a major order for 155mm artillery ammunition following a second call-off under an existing framework order with the German government. The latter has contracted with the Düsseldorf-based tech group to supply the Ukrainian armed forces with tens of thousands of L15 rounds as well as conventional 155mm Assegai shells for the German military. The order is worth a figure in the lower three-digit million-euro range. Delivery is scheduled to take place in 2024.

As recently as July 2023, Rheinmetall announced the signing of a new framework agreement for artillery ammunition with the Bundeswehr and the expansion of an existing agreement. The contracts encompass the delivery of several hundred thousand shells, fuses and propelling charges.

The war in Ukraine has compelled the armed forces of numerous nations to replenish their ammunition stocks. In this context, Rheinmetall has already booked several large orders for artillery ammunition.

The recently concluded framework agreement for 155mm artillery ammunition runs until 2029 and represents gross potential order volume of around €1.2 billion. The first orders of service and practice ammunition came directly after the contract was signed.

Among other products, Rheinmetall's family of artillery ammunition includes the high-explosive DM121 shell, the DM125 smoke/obscurant projectile and (jointly developed with Diehl) the DM702 SMArt sensor fuse munition, plus the RH68 practice round and the range-optimized RH1901 an RH1902 smoke/obscurant projectiles. The Group's portfolio also includes the versatile 155mm Assegai family from Rheinmetall Denel Munition, which encompasses insensitive ammunition and conventional HE shells as well as smoke/obscurant, illumination, infrared illumination and other projectiles. All Assegai artillery ammunition types have a maximum range of approximately 40 kilometres. Under the latest framework agreement, the tried-and-tested Assegai ammunition family will now be entering service with the Bundeswehr.