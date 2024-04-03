FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After record highs the day before, shares in defense companies are also in focus on Wednesday. This is because Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wants NATO to play a much greater role in supporting Ukraine. Among other things, he wants to persuade the alliance partners to pledge military support worth 100 billion euros to Ukraine over the next five years.

Traders saw this as positive for Rheinmetall, Hensoldt and Renk. One of them said: "The news reached the market shortly before the close of trading yesterday, which is why defense stocks were able to benefit slightly, at least at the start of trading."

On the Tradegate trading platform, however, Rheinmetall shares rose by 0.7 percent to €531.20 compared to the Xetra close. It should also benefit from the fact that Bankhaus Metzler raised its target price for the share from 550 to 705 euros. This is currently the highest price target on the market./mis

Renk gained 1.8 percent to 37.11 euros, while Hensoldt fell minimally./ck/mis