Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:32:12 2023-01-16 am EST
216.45 EUR   +3.02%
03:10aStrategic Step In Digitalization : Rheinmetall takes up a stake in IT hardware specialist Incooling B.V. of the Netherlands
PU
01/15British pledge battle tanks to Ukraine - Will Germany now follow suit?
DP
01/15Ukrainian Ambassador: 'German Tanks are Vital for Survival'
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Strategic step in digitalization: Rheinmetall takes up a stake in IT hardware specialist Incooling B.V. of the Netherlands

01/16/2023 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rheinmetall takes up a stake in IT hardware specialist Incooling B.V. of the Netherlands

The Düsseldorf-based technology enterprise Rheinmetall is entering a strategic partnership with Incooling B.V., a Dutch specialist for IT server solutions. Under the arrangement, Rheinmetall is acquiring a share in the company.

This investment not only constitutes a further important step in the strategic transformation of Rheinmetall's Sensors and Actuators division in the field of digitalization. Taking up a share in the Eindhoven-based company also supports the marketing of its next-generation server solutions. Moreover, in addition to digitalization, the investment augments Rheinmetall's expertise base in four other technology clusters: automation, sensors, alternative mobility, and artificial intelligence.

Because virtual services are playing an ever-larger role in corporate and private life, computer centres now face the major challenge of reducing their CO2 footprint. At the same time, the energy input, which often derives from own municipal powers grids, needs to be optimized while simultaneously maintaining a stable supply of electricity. Incooling is developing next-generation two-phase cooled servers that deliver outstanding performance while requiring substantially less power.

Incooling server systems feature phase change cooling technology and AI-based control systems designed to reduce the temperature that CPUs currently operate at. As a result, Incooling servers attain the fastest processing speeds with significantly lower power consumption compared with server systems now on the market. This is especially advantageous for advanced applications such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, elaborate R&D simulations and high-frequency transactions for banking solutions.

As Rene Gansauge, CEO of Rheinmetall's Sensors and Actuators division, explains, "For us this is an important, future-oriented partnership and an investment in our strategic transformation. Incooling's cutting-edge technology perfectly complements Rheinmetall's existing capabilities. Rheinmetall brings to the partnership its expertise in thermal management and industrialization and all the strength of a technology powerhouse. Together, we will achieve a sustainable footprint in the digital domain."

Incooling notes that both parties pursued the partnership with equal energy. As Rudie Verweij, cofounder and CEO of Incooling, points out, "Accessing capital isn't easy for hardware companies, especially in the semiconductor industry. We're very happy to be working with a company now that can provide us with capital as well as support in creating first-class supply chains. Moreover, Rheinmetall possesses unsurpassed expertise in putting together extremely reliable high-tech systems. We look forward to making our solutions available to pilot customers."

Besides its financial participation, Rheinmetall will be supporting its new partner Incooling with know-how in high-quality fabrication and assembly processes. In this context, Rheinmetall will be drawing on its operational expertise to reinforce Incooling's innovative excellence.

About Incooling

Incooling was founded following a joint initiative of the Eindhoven Start-up Alliance, supported by ASML and Philips and led by the Deep-Tech Venture Building Programme from HighTechXL, to create strategically important ventures that strengthen the region's position in the deep-tech start-up ecosystem. With the mission of making the planet more climate-neutral, server by server, Incooling has adapted the unique characteristics of phase change cooling, developing next-generation cooling systems capable of exploiting the full potential of the computer centre sector.

Incooling has already won several awards, including the Costa and Enabling Tech Award from XTC, and was a finalist at Tech Crunch Disrupt 20 in San Francisco.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
03:10aStrategic Step In Digitalization : Rheinmetall takes up a stake in IT hardware specialist ..
PU
01/15British pledge battle tanks to Ukraine - Will Germany now follow suit?
DP
01/15Ukrainian Ambassador: 'German Tanks are Vital for Survival'
DP
01/15Rheinmetall boss: repair of Leopard tanks takes a year
DP
01/15Repaired German Leopard tanks for Ukraine ready in 2024 at earliest, armsmaker says
RE
01/13Puma fighting vehicle to return to key NATO mission in first half of 2023 - Berlin
RE
01/13CDU defense expert Wadephul: Everyone wants tank deliveries
DP
01/13Dd : Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
EQ
01/13Dd : Rheinmetall AG: Klaus-Günter Vennemann, buy
EQ
01/13Dd : Rheinmetall AG: Professor Dr. Andreas Arthur Georgi, buy
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 475 M 7 005 M 7 005 M
Net income 2022 451 M 488 M 488 M
Net cash 2022 68,9 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 9 076 M 9 819 M 9 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 210,10 €
Average target price 237,09 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG12.93%9 819
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.22%145 233
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.54%117 889
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.43%71 020
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-3.15%65 844
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.31%37 540