Strategic step in digitalization: Rheinmetall takes up a stake in IT hardware specialist Incooling B.V. of the Netherlands

Rheinmetall takes up a stake in IT hardware specialist Incooling B.V. of the Netherlands

The Düsseldorf-based technology enterprise Rheinmetall is entering a strategic partnership with Incooling B.V., a Dutch specialist for IT server solutions. Under the arrangement, Rheinmetall is acquiring a share in the company.

This investment not only constitutes a further important step in the strategic transformation of Rheinmetall's Sensors and Actuators division in the field of digitalization. Taking up a share in the Eindhoven-based company also supports the marketing of its next-generation server solutions. Moreover, in addition to digitalization, the investment augments Rheinmetall's expertise base in four other technology clusters: automation, sensors, alternative mobility, and artificial intelligence.

Because virtual services are playing an ever-larger role in corporate and private life, computer centres now face the major challenge of reducing their CO2 footprint. At the same time, the energy input, which often derives from own municipal powers grids, needs to be optimized while simultaneously maintaining a stable supply of electricity. Incooling is developing next-generation two-phase cooled servers that deliver outstanding performance while requiring substantially less power.

Incooling server systems feature phase change cooling technology and AI-based control systems designed to reduce the temperature that CPUs currently operate at. As a result, Incooling servers attain the fastest processing speeds with significantly lower power consumption compared with server systems now on the market. This is especially advantageous for advanced applications such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, elaborate R&D simulations and high-frequency transactions for banking solutions.

As Rene Gansauge, CEO of Rheinmetall's Sensors and Actuators division, explains, "For us this is an important, future-oriented partnership and an investment in our strategic transformation. Incooling's cutting-edge technology perfectly complements Rheinmetall's existing capabilities. Rheinmetall brings to the partnership its expertise in thermal management and industrialization and all the strength of a technology powerhouse. Together, we will achieve a sustainable footprint in the digital domain."

Incooling notes that both parties pursued the partnership with equal energy. As Rudie Verweij, cofounder and CEO of Incooling, points out, "Accessing capital isn't easy for hardware companies, especially in the semiconductor industry. We're very happy to be working with a company now that can provide us with capital as well as support in creating first-class supply chains. Moreover, Rheinmetall possesses unsurpassed expertise in putting together extremely reliable high-tech systems. We look forward to making our solutions available to pilot customers."

Besides its financial participation, Rheinmetall will be supporting its new partner Incooling with know-how in high-quality fabrication and assembly processes. In this context, Rheinmetall will be drawing on its operational expertise to reinforce Incooling's innovative excellence.

About Incooling

Incooling was founded following a joint initiative of the Eindhoven Start-up Alliance, supported by ASML and Philips and led by the Deep-Tech Venture Building Programme from HighTechXL, to create strategically important ventures that strengthen the region's position in the deep-tech start-up ecosystem. With the mission of making the planet more climate-neutral, server by server, Incooling has adapted the unique characteristics of phase change cooling, developing next-generation cooling systems capable of exploiting the full potential of the computer centre sector.

Incooling has already won several awards, including the Costa and Enabling Tech Award from XTC, and was a finalist at Tech Crunch Disrupt 20 in San Francisco.