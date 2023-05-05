Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:52:44 2023-05-05 am EDT
262.90 EUR   +0.46%
09:40aSwiss army displays Leopard 2 tank as Germany hopes for sale
RE
09:32aRheinmetall Wins EUR125 Order for Ship Protection System from Australian Navy
MT
09:31aRheinmetall JV to Bag EUR1.5 Billion Puma Vehicles Order from Germany
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss army displays Leopard 2 tank as Germany hopes for sale

05/05/2023 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Recruits of the Swiss army Tank School 21 perform an attack exercise with the Leopard 2 tanks in Bure

BURE, Switzerland (Reuters) - In a sleepy village on the French border, Swiss soldiers rode down a dusty road on a Leopard 2 tank, an armoured vehicle that has spurred debate around Switzerland's role in European defence.

Switzerland has 134 Leopard 2 tanks in service, some of which were used in training exercises by the country's Tank School 21 in the northwestern canton of Jura this week.

But the Leopard 2 tanks that have drawn attention in Switzerland are, in fact, the 96 it keeps in storage.

Germany has asked Switzerland to sell mothballed Leopard 2 tanks to arms maker Rheinmetall, which would help fill the gaps in the armaments of European Union and NATO members that have been sending the tanks to support Ukraine in fighting off the Russian invasion.

Under its neutrality laws and a separate arms embargo, Switzerland is prohibited from sending weapons directly to a country at war. The German government assured Bern that if it decided to sell its Leopard 2 tanks, these would not be used in Ukraine.

Switzerland's foreign policy of neutrality and the conditions it sets on selling weapons abroad pose no obstacle to the sale of the tanks. Parliament, however, must approve their decommission from military service before they can be sold.

(Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Denis Balibouse


© Reuters 2023
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
09:40aSwiss army displays Leopard 2 tank as Germany hopes for sale
RE
09:32aRheinmetall Wins EUR125 Order for Ship Protection System from Australian Navy
MT
09:31aRheinmetall JV to Bag EUR1.5 Billion Puma Vehicles Order from Germany
MT
09:18aPistorius assures Ukraine of support 'as long as it takes'
DP
08:33aGermany plans to buy 50 Puma army vehicles at 1.5 billion euro -source
RE
05:36aRHEINMETALL AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:33aAdidas after 'encouraging figures' at high since August 2022
DP
04:39aMajor Contract For Rheinmetall : Australian Navy orders MASS ship protection systems worth..
PU
05/04Rheinmetall : Q1 23: starting the year with improved cash generation
Alphavalue
05/04RHEINMETALL AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 801 M 8 583 M 8 583 M
Net income 2023 611 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2023 1 047 M 1 152 M 1 152 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 11 353 M 12 492 M 12 492 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 21 788
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 261,70 €
Average target price 290,73 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG40.66%12 492
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.73%139 862
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.87%114 452
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.68%67 157
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.36%57 193
BAE SYSTEMS PLC16.03%37 971
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer