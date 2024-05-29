Taking responsibility: Rheinmetall to become “Champion Partner” to BVB
May 29, 2024 at 06:26 am EDT
Armin Papperger, Chief Executive Officer of Rheinmetall AG, added: "This move will bring together BVB and Rheinmetall, two partners with similar ambitions, attitudes and origins. BVB is a club from the heart of North Rhine-Westphalia and, more than nearly anyone else, it represents the pursuit of excellence and international success. Rheinmetall has deep roots in the metropolitan Rhine-Ruhr region and wishes for its brand to be better known internationally too as a leading systems supplier for the defence industry and as a driver of industrial innovations in the civilian markets."
Within the framework of its partnership programmes, besides sports and economic aspects, Borussia Dortmund also consciously highlights social and ecological development potential. For instance, under existing partnerships, the club has already made a commitment to the promotion of regenerative energies, digital inclusion, diversity and equal rights. BVB has been crowned German champion eight times in its history already. In 1997, the team won the UEFA Champions League and will face off in the final again on 1 June 2024. Through this new partnership, the club is acknowledging the social significance of security and defence.
With BVB's support, Rheinmetall is promoting sporting excellence "made in NRW". The DAX Group stands for strong growth and international success. As part of its corporate citizenship, the Group with more than 30,000 employees worldwide assumes social responsibility and is involved in the areas of sport, social affairs, education and culture. Since March 2024, for example, Rheinmetall has been a member of the Initiativkreis Ruhr, in which Borussia Dortmund is also involved.
