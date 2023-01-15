Advanced search
Ukrainian Ambassador: 'German Tanks are Vital for Survival'

01/15/2023 | 08:51am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of negotiations by Western allies on further arms deliveries to Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev has urged the German government to quickly provide his country with Leopard 2 battle tanks. "German weapons, German tanks are essential for survival," he told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "We have very little time to discuss. And we expect our allies to understand that and act properly."

Next Friday, defense ministers from Ukraine's Western allies will meet at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate to discuss further military support for the fight against the Russian aggressors. The United Kingdom was the first country to announce that it would provide the Ukrainian armed forces with Western-designed battle tanks - namely 14 of its own Challenger 2. Poland and Finland are prepared to supply German-made Leopard 2 tanks as part of a European alliance. The German government has not yet taken a position on this.

German defense contractor Rheinmetall pointed out that a delivery of refurbished Leopard main battle tanks from its stocks to Ukraine would take time. "Even if the decision is made tomorrow to allow us to send our Leopard tanks to Kiev, the delivery will take until early next year," CEO Armin Papperger told Bild am Sonntag. Rheinmetall has 22 Leopard 2 vehicles and 88 of the older Leopard 1 model.

In Makeiev's view, further recapture of Russian-occupied territories is not possible without the Leopard tanks. He made it clear that any further delay would cost human lives. "German weapons save lives," he said. "German air defense systems will help us intercept the missiles, and German tanks will help us liberate territory. And the atrocities committed there by Russian occupation forces will decrease."

Makeiev speaks of "proxy war"

The battle tanks are among the "most important instruments of liberation," Makeiev said. "In Germany, they are discussed; in Ukraine, they are needed."

The ambassador reiterated that Ukraine was fighting this war on behalf of all its allies. "There is a term for this in German: Stellvertreterkrieg," he said. "No one else is fighting Russia. But the Ukrainians are doing it. Russia is waging a war not only against Ukraine, but against Europe and the whole civilized, democratic world. And in this war, Ukrainians are on the front lines."

Fighter jets are also under discussion

Ukraine also wants fighter jets to be delivered, according to Makeiev. "Fighter jets are under discussion because they, too, help preserve air sovereignty," he said. They are "at the top, but not very high" on the priority list, he added. "You shouldn't focus too much on priorities when it comes to weapons deliveries. Every weapon serves a specific part of our armed forces."

No understanding for SPD's diplomacy push

The top diplomat reacted with incomprehension to the SPD parliamentary group's push for stronger diplomatic efforts to reach a peace deal with Russia. "I don't know any politician who has successfully negotiated with Russia in the last ten years and not lost territory in the process," Makeiev said. Ukraine's position, he said, is clear: "Peace negotiations would have to result in Russia withdrawing from Ukraine, war criminals being tried, damages being paid by Russia, and no new Russian war ever again becoming a threat to world peace."

The SPD parliamentary group had adopted a foreign policy position paper on Friday in which it advocates maintaining the thread of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and launching diplomatic initiatives to end the war.

Makeiev holds out prospect of Selensky's visit to Berlin

Makeiev can imagine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj coming to Germany sometime after his spectacular visit to Washington last year. "I know that my president would be very happy to come to Berlin if there is another important breakthrough in aid to Ukraine," he said. Asked if the delivery of battle tanks would be such a breakthrough, he said, "I can think of a lot of important aid there that could still happen. Our German colleagues know what is at stake."/svv/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
