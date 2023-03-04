WDH: Medvedev threatens to fire on Rheinmetall tank factory in Ukraine

(Repeat for technical reasons)

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian former President Dmitry Medvedev has reacted aggressively and sarcastically to Rheinmetall's proposal to build a tank factory in Ukraine. The initiative is probably a kind of "primitive trolling" against the state leadership in Kiev, he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday. "But if the Fritzes decide to actually build there (although they are actually pragmatic people), then we will eagerly wait. The event will be celebrated with due salutes from "Kalibr" and other pyrotechnic devices," he threatened.

Kalibr are cruise missiles fired primarily from ships. Russia's Black Sea Fleet has used them extensively in recent months to fire on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Medvedev, who was seen as a more liberal representative of the Russian authorities during his tenure from 2008 to 2012, has been trying to cast himself as a hardliner since the Russian war of aggression began, with sharp rhetoric against the West and the political leadership in Kiev. Observers suspect that he is thus trying to position himself for a possible succession to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin./bal/DP/mis