  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:04 2023-03-03 am EST
248.60 EUR   +0.85%
01:17pWDH: Medvedev threatens to fire on Rheinmetall tank factory in Ukraine
DP
09:51aGermany also wants Switzerland's Leopard 1 tanks - Swiss newspaper
RE
06:36aRheinmetall in talks on building tank factory in Ukraine - report
RE
WDH: Medvedev threatens to fire on Rheinmetall tank factory in Ukraine

03/04/2023 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Repeat for technical reasons)

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian former President Dmitry Medvedev has reacted aggressively and sarcastically to Rheinmetall's proposal to build a tank factory in Ukraine. The initiative is probably a kind of "primitive trolling" against the state leadership in Kiev, he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday. "But if the Fritzes decide to actually build there (although they are actually pragmatic people), then we will eagerly wait. The event will be celebrated with due salutes from "Kalibr" and other pyrotechnic devices," he threatened.

Kalibr are cruise missiles fired primarily from ships. Russia's Black Sea Fleet has used them extensively in recent months to fire on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Medvedev, who was seen as a more liberal representative of the Russian authorities during his tenure from 2008 to 2012, has been trying to cast himself as a hardliner since the Russian war of aggression began, with sharp rhetoric against the West and the political leadership in Kiev. Observers suspect that he is thus trying to position himself for a possible succession to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin./bal/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 435 M 6 821 M 6 821 M
Net income 2022 463 M 491 M 491 M
Net cash 2022 1,37 M 1,45 M 1,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 10 739 M 11 383 M 11 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 248,60 €
Average target price 262,55 €
Spread / Average Target 5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG33.62%11 383
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.90%144 555
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.77%122 004
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.18%71 534
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.20%63 291
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.91%40 710