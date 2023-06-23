(Superfluous letter in headline removed)

DÜSSELDORF/UNTERLÜSS (dpa-AFX) - Defence contractor Rheinmetall plans to deliver 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine this summer. The company confirmed a corresponding schedule for an order already announced in early June in Düsseldorf on Friday. The German government will pay a lower double-digit million euro sum for the equipment. This would give Ukraine a total of 60 Marder vehicles: 40 from Rheinmetall and 20 from Bundeswehr stocks. Rheinmetall is offering 60 more, and work is already underway on this at its Unterluess (Lower Saxony) and Kassel (Hesse) plants. Of these 60, up to 10 could be completed per month, the company says.

Separately from the direct Ukraine business, Greece will also receive 40 Marder from Rheinmetall this summer. This is taking place within the framework of a so-called ring swap, in which NATO states hand over other Soviet-produced war materiel to Ukraine./wdw/DP/tih