    6272   JP3979400003

RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(6272)
  Report
Rheon Automatic Machinery : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022

03/11/2022 | 02:26am EST
Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

March 11, 2022

Company name: RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 6272

URL: https://www.rheon.com

Representative: Mikio Kobayashi

President & C.E.O.

Contact: Tadao Fukuda

Managing Operating Officer

Phone: 028-665-1111

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: March 14, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (April 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2021

19,691

19.5

1,125

14.1

1,302

15.0

1,248

4.0

December 31, 2020

16,481

(18.5)

986

(53.8)

1,132

(48.8)

1,200

(23.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

¥

1,456 million

[

34.1%]

Nine months ended December 31, 2020:

¥

1,086 million

[

(34.0) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2021

46.60

46.49

December 31, 2020

44.79

44.70

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

December 31, 2021

36,085

27,617

76.3

1,027.56

March 31, 2021

34,124

26,632

77.8

991.12

(Reference) Equity: As of

December 31, 2021:

¥

27,543 million

As of

March 31, 2021:

¥

26,560 million

Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

-

7.00

-

10.00

17.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

-

8.00

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

-

-

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

Yes

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(April 01, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

26,560

19.2

1,110

(20.9)

1,320

(18.6)

930

(42.2)

34.70

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

Yes

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

December 31, 2021:

28,392,000

shares

March 31, 2021:

28,392,000

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

December 31, 2021:

1,587,105

shares

March 31, 2021:

1,593,686

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Nine months ended December 31, 2021:

26,802,255

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020:

26,798,533

shares

Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of March 31,2021

As of December 31,2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,484,219

9,162,683

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

2,690,355

2,620,185

Merchandise and finished goods

4,170,084

4,189,040

Work in process

975,989

1,751,141

Raw materials and supplies

328,369

436,640

Other

1,326,759

1,069,192

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(14,548)

(18,305)

Total current assets

16,961,228

19,210,578

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

15,017,115

15,305,708

Accumulated depreciation

(7,737,700)

(8,103,282)

Buildings and structures, net

7,279,414

7,202,425

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

7,931,499

8,150,855

Accumulated depreciation

(6,380,314)

(6,742,704)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,551,185

1,408,151

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,924,816

1,948,668

Accumulated depreciation

(1,728,089)

(1,788,402)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

196,726

160,265

Land

4,093,968

4,099,764

Leased assets

45,286

45,286

Accumulated depreciation

(42,045)

(43,914)

Leased assets, net

3,241

1,372

Construction in progress

35,058

222,713

Total property, plant and equipment

13,159,594

13,094,692

Intangible assets

1,463,960

1,225,753

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

976,863

901,820

Retirement benefit asset

1,407,227

1,451,470

Other

161,992

205,740

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6,036)

(4,060)

Total investments and other assets

2,540,046

2,554,970

Total non-current assets

17,163,601

16,875,416

Total assets

34,124,830

36,085,995

Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.

(Thousand yen)

As of March 31,2021

As of December 31,2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

740,599

1,310,865

Short-term borrowings

734,006

975,730

Lease obligations

2,334

835

Accrued expenses

587,624

519,797

Income taxes payable

231,165

301,548

Advances received

1,205,429

1,949,302

Provision for bonuses

485,486

320,893

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

11,600

18,370

officers)

Accounts payable - other

959,295

522,842

Other

121,154

311,556

Total current liabilities

5,078,696

6,231,743

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,406,934

1,450,609

Lease obligations

1,154

690

Deferred tax liabilities

573,083

353,482

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

347,422

347,422

Asset retirement obligations

36,240

36,260

Other

48,705

48,406

Total non-current liabilities

2,413,540

2,236,872

Total liabilities

7,492,237

8,468,615

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

7,351,750

7,351,750

Capital surplus

7,069,407

7,075,427

Retained earnings

14,591,084

15,357,410

Treasury shares

(773,996)

(771,088)

Total shareholders' equity

28,238,245

29,013,498

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

345,996

289,659

securities

Revaluation reserve for land

(1,708,996)

(1,708,881)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(466,919)

(218,746)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

151,997

168,212

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,677,921)

(1,469,755)

Share acquisition rights

72,268

73,636

Total net assets

26,632,592

27,617,379

Total liabilities and net assets

34,124,830

36,085,995

Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)

(Thousand yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended December 31,2020

ended December 31,2021

Net sales

16,481,869

19,691,211

Cost of sales

9,217,331

11,483,059

Gross profit

7,264,537

8,208,152

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Advertising expenses

52,001

92,228

Packing and transportation costs

559,374

1,146,451

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

7,106

5,556

Sales commission

331,085

434,066

Salaries and allowances

2,333,329

2,434,690

Provision for bonuses

129,690

183,115

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

22,500

18,370

Retirement benefit expenses

133,279

114,334

Travel and transportation expenses

192,200

231,255

Depreciation

345,496

403,500

Research and development expenses

404,928

347,030

Other

1,767,003

1,671,831

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

6,277,996

7,082,431

Operating profit

986,541

1,125,721

Non-operating income

Interest income

2,611

2,724

Dividend income

20,200

19,467

Gain on sale of goods

6,901

14,980

Foreign exchange gains

4,107

42,126

Subsidy income

53,988

55,446

Surrender value of insurance policies

-

2,287

Sold power

19,118

18,153

Other

64,160

53,242

Total non-operating income

171,088

208,428

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

12,041

10,021

Loss on sale of non-current assets

29

7,321

Sold power expenses

8,366

7,454

Other

4,291

6,456

Total non-operating expenses

24,729

31,254

Ordinary profit

1,132,900

1,302,895

Extraordinary income

Reversal of provision for loss on litigation

7,646

-

Gain on sale of non-current assets

684,706

-

Total extraordinary income

692,352

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

28,231

-

Head office relocation expenses

101,523

-

Total extraordinary losses

129,755

-

Profit before income taxes

1,695,498

1,302,895

Income taxes - current

159,787

294,930

Income taxes - deferred

335,305

(240,897)

Total income taxes

495,092

54,032

Profit

1,200,405

1,248,863

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RHEON Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 280 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2021 1 608 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net cash 2021 5 341 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 25 572 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 056
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikio Kobayashi President & Representative Director
Tadashi Miyaoka Senior Manager-Finance & Manager-Accounting
Yasunori Tashiro Chairman
Tadao Fukuda Senior Manager-Administration
Kou Hirahara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO., LTD.-26.67%220
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-20.83%13 599
NORDSON CORPORATION-15.75%12 889
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-14.76%8 830
VALMET OYJ-20.68%4 950
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-9.83%4 199