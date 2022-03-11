Rheon Automatic Machinery : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022
Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
[Japanese GAAP]
March 11, 2022
Company name: RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Code number: 6272
Representative: Mikio Kobayashi
President & C.E.O.
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (April 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
December 31, 2021
19,691
19.5
1,125
14.1
1,302
15.0
1,248
4.0
December 31, 2020
16,481
(18.5)
986
(53.8)
1,132
(48.8)
1,200
(23.1)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended December 31, 2021:
¥
1,456 million
[
34.1%]
Nine months ended December 31, 2020:
¥
1,086 million
[
(34.0) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2021
46.60
46.49
December 31, 2020
44.79
44.70
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
December 31, 2021
36,085
27,617
76.3
1,027.56
March 31, 2021
34,124
26,632
77.8
991.12
(Reference) Equity: As of
December 31, 2021:
¥
27,543 million
As of
March 31, 2021:
¥
26,560 million
Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
-
7.00
-
10.00
17.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
-
8.00
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
-
-
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
Yes
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(April 01, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
26,560
19.2
1,110
(20.9)
1,320
(18.6)
930
(42.2)
34.70
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
Yes
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
December 31, 2021:
28,392,000
shares
March 31, 2021:
28,392,000
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
December 31, 2021:
1,587,105
shares
March 31, 2021:
1,593,686
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended December 31, 2021:
26,802,255
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020:
26,798,533
shares
Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of March 31,2021
As of December 31,2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,484,219
9,162,683
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
2,690,355
2,620,185
Merchandise and finished goods
4,170,084
4,189,040
Work in process
975,989
1,751,141
Raw materials and supplies
328,369
436,640
Other
1,326,759
1,069,192
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(14,548)
(18,305)
Total current assets
16,961,228
19,210,578
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
15,017,115
15,305,708
Accumulated depreciation
(7,737,700)
(8,103,282)
Buildings and structures, net
7,279,414
7,202,425
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
7,931,499
8,150,855
Accumulated depreciation
(6,380,314)
(6,742,704)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,551,185
1,408,151
Tools, furniture and fixtures
1,924,816
1,948,668
Accumulated depreciation
(1,728,089)
(1,788,402)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
196,726
160,265
Land
4,093,968
4,099,764
Leased assets
45,286
45,286
Accumulated depreciation
(42,045)
(43,914)
Leased assets, net
3,241
1,372
Construction in progress
35,058
222,713
Total property, plant and equipment
13,159,594
13,094,692
Intangible assets
1,463,960
1,225,753
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
976,863
901,820
Retirement benefit asset
1,407,227
1,451,470
Other
161,992
205,740
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6,036)
(4,060)
Total investments and other assets
2,540,046
2,554,970
Total non-current assets
17,163,601
16,875,416
Total assets
34,124,830
36,085,995
Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.
(Thousand yen)
As of March 31,2021
As of December 31,2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
740,599
1,310,865
Short-term borrowings
734,006
975,730
Lease obligations
2,334
835
Accrued expenses
587,624
519,797
Income taxes payable
231,165
301,548
Advances received
1,205,429
1,949,302
Provision for bonuses
485,486
320,893
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
11,600
18,370
officers)
Accounts payable - other
959,295
522,842
Other
121,154
311,556
Total current liabilities
5,078,696
6,231,743
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,406,934
1,450,609
Lease obligations
1,154
690
Deferred tax liabilities
573,083
353,482
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
347,422
347,422
Asset retirement obligations
36,240
36,260
Other
48,705
48,406
Total non-current liabilities
2,413,540
2,236,872
Total liabilities
7,492,237
8,468,615
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
7,351,750
7,351,750
Capital surplus
7,069,407
7,075,427
Retained earnings
14,591,084
15,357,410
Treasury shares
(773,996)
(771,088)
Total shareholders' equity
28,238,245
29,013,498
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
345,996
289,659
securities
Revaluation reserve for land
(1,708,996)
(1,708,881)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(466,919)
(218,746)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
151,997
168,212
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,677,921)
(1,469,755)
Share acquisition rights
72,268
73,636
Total net assets
26,632,592
27,617,379
Total liabilities and net assets
34,124,830
36,085,995
Rheon Automatic Machinery co.,ltd.
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)
(Thousand yen)
For the nine months
For the nine months
ended December 31,2020
ended December 31,2021
Net sales
16,481,869
19,691,211
Cost of sales
9,217,331
11,483,059
Gross profit
7,264,537
8,208,152
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Advertising expenses
52,001
92,228
Packing and transportation costs
559,374
1,146,451
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
7,106
5,556
Sales commission
331,085
434,066
Salaries and allowances
2,333,329
2,434,690
Provision for bonuses
129,690
183,115
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
22,500
18,370
Retirement benefit expenses
133,279
114,334
Travel and transportation expenses
192,200
231,255
Depreciation
345,496
403,500
Research and development expenses
404,928
347,030
Other
1,767,003
1,671,831
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
6,277,996
7,082,431
Operating profit
986,541
1,125,721
Non-operating income
Interest income
2,611
2,724
Dividend income
20,200
19,467
Gain on sale of goods
6,901
14,980
Foreign exchange gains
4,107
42,126
Subsidy income
53,988
55,446
Surrender value of insurance policies
-
2,287
Sold power
19,118
18,153
Other
64,160
53,242
Total non-operating income
171,088
208,428
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
12,041
10,021
Loss on sale of non-current assets
29
7,321
Sold power expenses
8,366
7,454
Other
4,291
6,456
Total non-operating expenses
24,729
31,254
Ordinary profit
1,132,900
1,302,895
Extraordinary income
Reversal of provision for loss on litigation
7,646
-
Gain on sale of non-current assets
684,706
-
Total extraordinary income
692,352
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
28,231
-
Head office relocation expenses
101,523
-
Total extraordinary losses
129,755
-
Profit before income taxes
1,695,498
1,302,895
Income taxes - current
159,787
294,930
Income taxes - deferred
335,305
(240,897)
Total income taxes
495,092
54,032
Profit
1,200,405
1,248,863
Sales 2021
22 280 M
192 M
192 M
Net income 2021
1 608 M
13,9 M
13,9 M
Net cash 2021
5 341 M
46,0 M
46,0 M
P/E ratio 2021
19,6x
Yield 2021
1,45%
Capitalization
25 572 M
220 M
220 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,06x
EV / Sales 2021
1,17x
Nbr of Employees
1 056
Free-Float
68,9%
