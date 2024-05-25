Rhetan TMT Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing of thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars. The Company's products include TMT bars and round bars. Its TMT bars products are widely used in bridges, flyovers, dams, hydel power plants, industrial structures, high-rise buildings and rapid transport systems, among others. The Company's round bars products are available in various diameters, these bars are widely used for engineering component, forging industries, foundation bolts and shafting.