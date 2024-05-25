Rhetan TMT Limited announced that Ms. Payal Pun it Pandya has tendered her resignation from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company effective 25 May, 2024 due to better Career Opportunities elsewhere. The Company has received her resignation letter dated 25 May, 2024.
Rhetan TMT Limited
Equities
543590
INE0KKN01029
Iron & Steel
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.72 INR
|-0.22%
|+1.33%
|+37.20%
|12:44pm
|Rhetan TMT Limited Announces Resignation of Payal Punit Pandya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|CI
|Jan. 15
|Rhetan TMT Plans INR400 Million Investment to Set Up Captive Solar Power Plant
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+37.20%
|132M
|-1.59%
|41.06B
|+25.30%
|26.27B
|-23.62%
|21.2B
|-7.19%
|21.19B
|+12.90%
|20.95B
|+3.28%
|19.6B
|+4.43%
|9.26B
|+37.08%
|8.43B
|-26.19%
|8.07B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- 543590 Stock
- News Rhetan TMT Limited
- Rhetan TMT Limited Announces Resignation of Payal Punit Pandya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer