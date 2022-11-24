RHI Magnesita India : Extra Ordinary Meeting

Sub: Intimation of 1st Extra-ordinary General Meeting, cut-off date and e-voting period
Extra-ordinaryGeneral Meeting: This is to inform that the ptExtra-ordinaryGeneral Meeting ("EGM") of members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 at 3:30 P.M. (1ST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
E-voting The Company has availed the services of NSDL for providinge-votingservices before and during the EGM. The remotee-votingperiod shall commence on Sunday,18 December 2022 (9:00 a.m. 1ST) and ends on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 (5:00 p.m. 1ST). During this period, Members holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on Friday, 16 December 2022 I.e. cut-off date, may cast their vote electronically. Thereafter, the remotee-votingmodule shall be disabled by NSDL. Those members, who will be present in the EGM through VC / OAVM facility and would not cast their vote on the resolutions through remotee-votingand are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote throughe-votingsystem during the EGM ("Venue Voting").
Other Important Disclosures Members seeking any information with regard to the documents or any matter to be placed at the EGM, are requested to write to the Company from 15 December 2022 (9:00 a.m. 1ST) to 19 December 2022 (5:00 p.m. 1ST) through email on investors.india@rhimagnesita.com . The same will be replied by the Company suitably.
Members who would like to express their views or ask questions during the EGM may register themselves as a speaker by sending their request from their registered e-mail address mentioning their name, DP ID and Client ID/Folio number,
PAN, mobile number at investors.india@rhimagnesita.com from15December2022 (9:00a.m. 1ST) to19December
2022 (5:00 p.m. 1ST).
In accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India, Notice of the EGM is being sent only by electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories.
