RHI Magnesita India : Extra Ordinary Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of 1st Extra-ordinary General Meeting, cut-off date and e-voting period

Extra-ordinary General Meeting:

This is to inform that the p t Extra-ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 at 3:30 P.M. (1ST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

E-voting

The Company has availed the services of NSDL for providing e-voting services before and during the EGM. The remote e-voting period shall commence on Sunday,18 December 2022 (9:00 a.m. 1ST) and ends on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 (5:00 p.m. 1ST). During this period, Members holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on Friday, 16 December 2022 I.e. cut-off date, may cast their vote electronically. Thereafter, the remote e-voting module shall be disabled by NSDL. Those members, who will be present in the EGM through VC / OAVM facility and would not cast their vote on the resolutions through remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through e-voting system during the EGM ("Venue Voting").