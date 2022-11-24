Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. RHI Magnesita India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    534076   INE743M01012

RHI MAGNESITA INDIA LIMITED

(534076)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
782.65 INR   -1.69%
12:14pRhi Magnesita India : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
11/21RHI Magnesita celebrates Indian acquisition as global demand weakens
AN
11/19RHI Magnesita India Limited agreed to acquire Dalmia-OCL Ltd from Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited for INR 17.08 billion.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RHI Magnesita India : Extra Ordinary Meeting

11/24/2022 | 12:14pm EST
RHI MAGNESITA

RHI MAGNESITA INDIA LTD.

(Formerly Orient Refractories Ltd.)

301, 316-17, Tower B, EMAAR Digital Greens

Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 61,

Gurugram, Haryana-122011, INDIA

T +91 124 4062930

E corporate.india@rhimagnesita.com

www.rhimagnesitaindia.com

24 November 2022

Department of Corporate Services

Department of Corporate Services

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai

STOCK CODE: 534076

STOCK CODE: RHIM

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of 1st Extra-ordinary General Meeting, cut-off date and e-voting period

  1. Extra-ordinaryGeneral Meeting:
    This is to inform that the pt Extra-ordinaryGeneral Meeting ("EGM") of members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 at 3:30 P.M. (1ST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
  2. E-voting
    The Company has availed the services of NSDL for providing e-votingservices before and during the EGM. The remote e-votingperiod shall commence on Sunday,18 December 2022 (9:00 a.m. 1ST) and ends on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 (5:00 p.m. 1ST). During this period, Members holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on Friday, 16 December 2022 I.e. cut-off date, may cast their vote electronically. Thereafter, the remote e-votingmodule shall be disabled by NSDL. Those members, who will be present in the EGM through VC / OAVM facility and would not cast their vote on the resolutions through remote e-votingand are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through e-votingsystem during the EGM ("Venue Voting").
  3. Other Important Disclosures
    Members seeking any information with regard to the documents or any matter to be placed at the EGM, are requested to write to the Company from 15 December 2022 (9:00 a.m. 1ST) to 19 December 2022 (5:00 p.m. 1ST) through email on investors.india@rhimagnesita.com . The same will be replied by the Company suitably.
    Members who would like to express their views or ask questions during the EGM may register themselves as a speaker by sending their request from their registered e-mail address mentioning their name, DP ID and Client ID/Folio number,

Registered Office:

Works: SP-148

C-604, Neelkanth Business

A&B, RIICO Industrial Area,

Park, Opps. Railway Station, Vidhyavihar (West), Mumbai,

Maharashtra - 400086,T

f +9122 66090601 CIN: L28113MH2010PLC312871

F +91

·

NOIA

T +911493-222266/67/68,

Bhlwadi, Distt

-Alwar, RaJasthan - 301019,

i

0149

-�----"--

PAN, mobile number at investors.india@rhimagnesita.com from 15 December 2022 (9:00 a.m. 1ST) to 19 December

2022 (5:00 p.m. 1ST).

In accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India, Notice of the EGM is being sent only by electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories.

This is for your record and reference.

Yours faithfully,

For RHI Magnesita India Limited

Company Secretary

(ICSI Membership No. -17021)

Cc

ISIN: INE743M01012

ISIN:INE743M01012

National Securities Depository Limited

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

4th Floor, 'A' Wing, Trade World,

A-Wing,25th Floor, Marathon Futurex,

Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg,

Mafatlal Mills Compounds,

Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013

N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (E), Mumbai - 400013

Skyline Financial-Services Pvt. Ltd.

D-153 A, 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Disclaimer

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 17:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 23 693 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2023 2 847 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,2x
Yield 2023 0,49%
Capitalization 126 B 1 542 M 1 542 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 827
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart RHI MAGNESITA INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RHI Magnesita India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHI MAGNESITA INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 782,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parmod Sagar CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sanjeev Bhardwaj Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Shankar Sharma Chairman
Sanjay Kumar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sonu Chadha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHI MAGNESITA INDIA LIMITED113.40%1 568
CRH PLC-15.18%29 814
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-12.19%24 226
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-10.10%24 085
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-17.07%22 683
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.95%13 686