RHI Magnesita NV - Vienna-based supplier of refractory products - Deputy Chair & Senior Independent Director John Ramsay buys 2,760 shares at GBP19.65 each, for a total of GBP54,224. The shares were purchased on Friday on various exchanges.

Current stock price: 2,065.00, up 3.8% on Monday

12-month change: down 39%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.