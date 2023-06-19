Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RHI Magnesita N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHIM   NL0012650360

RHI MAGNESITA N.V.

(RHIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:48:13 2023-06-19 am EDT
2683.00 GBX   +1.25%
04:20aRH Magnesita receives partial cash offer for larger stake from Rhone
AN
02:54aSevern Trent deal sized up by CMA; Coca-Cola HBC buys
AN
06/16Rhi Magnesita N : Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RH Magnesita receives partial cash offer for larger stake from Rhone

06/19/2023 | 04:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - RHI Magnesita NV on Monday received a partial cash offer for 30% of its shares from Ignite Luxembourg Holdings Sarl.

RHI Magnestia is a Vienna-based supplier of refractory products. Ignite is a company indirectly managed by Rhone Holdings VI LLC.

Rhone is now offering GBP28.50 per share for 29.9% of RHI. In late May, the firm offered to buy a 20% stake at at the same price. At the time, Rhone reserved its right to increase the offer to up to 29.9% of RHI's issued shares.

Rhone's new offer is for 14.1 million RHI shares, out of a total 47.1 million issued shares.

RHI Magnesita shares rose 1.7% to 2,696.00 pence each in London on Monday morning. The shares are up 16% over the past year.

In May, RHI said it was "considering its response to the partial offer and a further announcement will be made in due course".

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
More recommendations
