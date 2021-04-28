Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RHI Magnesita N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHIM   NL0012650360

RHI MAGNESITA N.V.

(RHIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RHI Magnesita N : starts partnership with Microsoft

04/28/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our digital journey together with Microsoft

As Program Beyond, we've been working with Microsoft on our digital transformation for several months now. Today, we took the opportunity to make this partnership public. Our goal is to significantly enhance our business model and increase our competitiveness. This will enable us to respond more effectively and faster to customer requests as well as changing market requirements.

Stefan Borgas, CEO RHI Magnesita, comments: 'Together with Microsoft, we are setting new standards, affirming our position as innovative technology leader in the refractory industry. Our goal is to transform RHI Magnesita to be the first 360 degree digital solution supplier for heat management for our customers around the globe. I am convinced that Microsoft's software development and cloud technology capabilities are the perfect choice for RHI Magnesita. With this cooperation, we ensure our success in a digitalized world.'

Hermann Erlach, General Manager of Microsoft Austria, further explains: 'RHI Magnesita drives innovation, and this has a major impact on the global steel, cement, glass and chemical industries, and eventually on everyone. The company substantially contributes to sustainably improving the quality of life of individuals, while driving industrial efficiency. It thus sets a strong example of what it means to be in a leading role in the digital age. We are proud to be a partner in RHI Magnesita's digital transformation. Together we will define and accelerate the next wave of innovation in the refractory industry.'

In developing digital solutions, We are relying on the strength of Microsoft's cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Inventories and supply chains will be optimized, on-site services facilitated and decisions on highly sensitive maintenance will be supported through artificial intelligence. The basis for all these developments will be Microsoft Azure. It enables us to closely connect with customers and exchange sensitive data. Guaranteeing them the highest standards of security, data protection and resilience is the top priority. The recently announced Microsoft Cloud Region Austria East and the global datacenter network of more than 200 DCs worldwide provide the perfect foundation for this.

Accelerating strategic digital initiatives

Together, RHI Magnesita and Microsoft are accelerating strategically selected digital initiatives of the refractories group.

Machinery Connection optimizes the customer's machine maintenance and stock control. Connected machines can independently trigger material orders and maintenance cycles. Subsequently, RFID traceability can be applied to seamlessly record all material movements. The data will also be used in production, where our Smart Factories will be able to adapt and increase production exactly according to the customers' needs through Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

For customers' high-temperature processes, We offer Quick Check (QCK) and Broadband Spectral Thermometer (BST). Those are innovative measurement methods that share detailed measuring data with Automated Process Optimization (APO) - a revolutionary digital solution: using artificial intelligence to predict the service life of refractory products and thus reduce maintenance times. Service technicians at the customer's site can additionally access the know-how of proven experts via Remote Assistance, no matter where they are located in the world. The use of mixed reality and smart glass reduces traveling needs and allows for service challenges to be dealt with more quickly.

The data obtained is also incorporated into the customer relationship management system of RHI Magnesita. This guarantees that all customer needs are mapped and responded to in the best possible way.

Through a Modern Workplace project, we complements the Office 365 offering with MS Teams and thus further improves solutions for communication and global collaboration. This ensures that state-of-the-art technology is available to all employees and that the advantages of digitalization can be leveraged in daily collaboration.

Fotos zur redaktionellen Verwendung:

Disclaimer

RHI Magnesita NV published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
03:11aRHI MAGNESITA N  : starts partnership with Microsoft
PU
03/24LARGEST INVESTMENT IN GERMANY : RHI Magnesita to invest 23 million euros in mode..
PU
03/18RHI MAGNESITA N  : Kepler Cheuvreux Ups Price Target on RHI Magnesita; Keeps Buy..
MT
03/10RHI MAGNESITA N  : wins Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award in the categor..
PU
03/08RHI MAGNESITA N  : Logs Lower FY20 Profit As Revenue Tumbles 23%
MT
03/08RHI MAGNESITA N  : announces 2020 results and 50m investment in CO2 reduction
PU
03/08RHI MAGNESITA N  : Earnings Flash (RHIM.L) RHI MAGNESITA Reports FY20 EPS EUR0.5..
MT
03/08RHI MAGNESITA N  : Earnings Flash (RHIM.L) RHI MAGNESITA Reports FY20 Revenue EU..
MT
03/06RHI MAGNESITA N  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
02/08RHI MAGNESITA : Chris Bucknall appointed Head of Investor Relations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 457 M 2 966 M 2 966 M
Net income 2021 155 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2021 627 M 757 M 757 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 2 597 M 3 144 M 3 135 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 12 064
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
Duration : Period :
RHI Magnesita N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 56,87 €
Last Close Price 54,10 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Borgas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Botha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Herbert Cordt Chairman
Luis Rodolfo Bittencourt Chief Technology Officer
Gerd Schubert Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHI MAGNESITA N.V.34.17%3 144
CRH PLC15.73%37 311
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED19.64%24 463
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY21.95%23 994
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.25.93%22 300
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG25.81%18 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ