Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RHI Magnesita N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHIM   NL0012650360

RHI MAGNESITA N.V.

(RHIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03:39 2023-01-13 am EST
2503.00 GBX   +1.67%
04:22aRHI Magnesita buys stake in China's Jinan New Emei for EUR40 million
AN
03:05aRHI Magnesita to Pay EUR40 Million For 65% Stake in Chinese Industrial Machinery Group
MT
01/06Rhi Magnesita N : completes acquisition of Indian refractory business of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RHI Magnesita buys stake in China's Jinan New Emei for EUR40 million

01/13/2023 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - RHI Magnesita NV on Friday said it has agreed to buy a 65% shareholding in Jinan New Emei Industries Co Ltd for EUR40 million.

RHI is a Vienna-based supplier of refractory products.

Jinan New Emei is a producer of refractory slide gate plates and systems, nozzles and mixes for use in steel flow control, employing over 1,300 people and headquartered in Shandong province, China.

RHI said Jinan New Eme's main asset is a recently commissioned, modern facility in Laiwu, Shandong province.

"The acquisition will enable the group to expand its product range in steel flow control refractories and its solutions contract offering in the Chinese domestic market, both of which are key strategic priorities. The acquisition will also give access to substantial new customer relationships in China and deliver additional production capacity for increasing supply of refractories in both China and the wider East Asia region," RHI explained.

In 2021, Jinan New Eme recorded a pretax profit of EUR5 million and had EUR114 million gross assets at December 31, 2021. RHI added that the business performed "well" in 2022, delivering growth in both revenue and profit.

Under the terms of the agreement, RHI will acquire an initial 65% shareholding in Jinan New Eme for EUR40 million. 80% of the payment is payable on completion of the acquisition, whilst the remaining 20% will be payable on the first anniversary of completion.

RHI expects the acquisition to complete in the first of 2023.

It added that it also plans to acquire the remaining 35% of Jinan New Emei shares in exchange for a deferred payment, payable in 2026. It explained that the amount payable will be calculated at an agreed multiple of the average annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation delivered by Jinan New Emei over the three-year period from 2023 to 2025.

Chief Executive Stefan Borgas said: "China is the largest steel market in the world, accounting for over 50% of global production, and the addition of Jinan New Emei to our existing Chinese operations will broaden our product and solutions contract offering for our steel customers, enabling us to better serve our domestic customers in China and in the wider East Asia region."

RHI shares were up 1.6% to 2,502.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
04:22aRHI Magnesita buys stake in China's Jinan New Emei for EUR40 million
AN
03:05aRHI Magnesita to Pay EUR40 Million For 65% Stake in Chinese Industrial Machinery Group
MT
01/06Rhi Magnesita N : completes acquisition of Indian refractory business of Dalmia Bharat Ref..
PU
2022A Year In Review : An Interview with RHI Magnesita CEO Stefan Borgas
PU
2022Rhi Magnesita N : listed on prime market of Vienna Stock Exchange
PU
2022Rhi Magnesita N : FMR LLC - RHI Magnesita N.V. - Arnhem
PU
2022LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 in the red amid China's Covid surge
AN
2022RHI Magnesita celebrates Indian acquisition as global demand weakens
AN
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Panmure and Goldman Sachs cut boohoo from '..
AN
2022Transcript : Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited, RHI Magnesita N.V. - M&A Cal..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 048 M 3 296 M 3 296 M
Net income 2022 187 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 1 121 M 1 213 M 1 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,83x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 1 302 M 1 409 M 1 409 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
Duration : Period :
RHI Magnesita N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,70 €
Average target price 35,40 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Borgas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Botha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Herbert Cordt Chairman
Luis Rodolfo Bittencourt Chief Technology Officer
Rajah Jayendran Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHI MAGNESITA N.V.10.70%1 409
CRH PLC11.06%33 186
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED2.79%25 403
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY3.26%24 031
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.4.03%21 830
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-4.71%13 284