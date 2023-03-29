Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RHI Magnesita N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHIM   NL0012650360

RHI MAGNESITA N.V.

(RHIM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:20 2023-03-29 am EDT
2232.00 GBX   +0.72%
12:20pRHI Magnesita plans India unit equity raise to repay loans
AN
04:16aRHI Magnesita acquires refractory business for EUR13 million cash
AN
02:53aRHI Magnesita to Purchase Dalmia GSB Refractories for EUR13 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RHI Magnesita plans India unit equity raise to repay loans

03/29/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
RHI Magnesita NV - Vienna-based supplier of refractory products - Launches an an equity raise via the placing of new shares in its 60% owned subsidiary, RHI Magnesita India Ltd. Says RHIM India is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company plans to use the proceeds for the repayment of loans used to finance the acquisitions of the refractory businesses of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd and Hi-Tech Chemicals Ltd, and for general corporate purposes.

"The size and pricing of any equity raise carried out under this authority is subject to market conditions. The group intends to retain its majority shareholding in RHIM India," RHI adds.

Current stock price: 2,221.13 pence

12-month change: down 12%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED 4.57% 1928.75 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
RHI MAGNESITA INDIA LIMITED 4.24% 604.65 End-of-day quote.-28.02%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V. 0.72% 2232 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
