RHI Magnesita plans India unit equity raise to repay loans

RHI Magnesita NV - Vienna-based supplier of refractory products - Launches an an equity raise via the placing of new shares in its 60% owned subsidiary, RHI Magnesita India Ltd. Says RHIM India is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company plans to use the proceeds for the repayment of loans used to finance the acquisitions of the refractory businesses of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd and Hi-Tech Chemicals Ltd, and for general corporate purposes.

"The size and pricing of any equity raise carried out under this authority is subject to market conditions. The group intends to retain its majority shareholding in RHIM India," RHI adds.

Current stock price: 2,221.13 pence

12-month change: down 12%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

