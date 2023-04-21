Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RHI Magnesita N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHIM   NL0012650360

RHI MAGNESITA N.V.

(RHIM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-04-21 am EDT
2212.00 GBX   -0.63%
12:30pRHI Magnesita to acquire Seven Refractories operations
AN
04/13RHI Magnesita reports new EUR320 million debt financing
AN
04/13RHI Magnesita Secures EUR320 Million Debt Financing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RHI Magnesita to acquire Seven Refractories operations

04/21/2023 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - RHI Magnesita NV said on Friday that it will acquire the Europe, India and US operations of Seven Refractories for EUR93 million.

Vienna-based supplier of refractory products company notedSeven Refractories is a specialist supplier of non-basic monolithic refractory mixes.

"The acquisition will enable RHI Magnesita to offer a broader range of non-basic refractory mixes and is expected to be highly complementary to the group's existing non-basic portfolio. Attractive potential synergies are targeted through cross-selling opportunities, logistics improvements, increased recycling usage, procurement efficiencies and low capital intensity brownfield expansion projects. The senior management of Seven Refractories, including Chief Executive Officer Erik Zobec, will join the RHI Magnesita group to drive initiatives focused on non-basic monolithics following completion of the acquisition," RHI said.

RHI Magnesita said that the businesses it will be purchasing recorded revenue of USD105.0 million and pretax proft of USD11.4 million in 2022.

Seven Refractories' India-based business consists of a 49% stake in RHI Magnesita Seven Refractories Ltd, formerly Dalmia Seven Refractories Ltd. RHI Magnesita already owns 51% of RHI Magnesita Seven Refractories Ltd.

RHI Magnesita Chief Executive Officer Stefan Borgas said: "This transaction represents a significant step forward for RHI Magnesita in non-basic refractory mixes, which is additive to our existing presence in this market and highly complementary to our overall customer offering. We see compelling opportunities to realise synergies through the integration of Seven Refractories into our existing network and there is a strong alignment in seeking to offer our customers more sustainable products with a low carbon footprint."

Shares in RHI Magnesita closed down 0.6% at 2,212.07 pence in London on Friday.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
12:30pRHI Magnesita to acquire Seven Refractories operations
AN
04/13RHI Magnesita reports new EUR320 million debt financing
AN
04/13RHI Magnesita Secures EUR320 Million Debt Financing
MT
04/13RHI Magnesita N.V. Provides Debt Financing Update
CI
04/12Rhi Magnesita N : - Long Term Incentive Plan Rules
PU
04/12Rhi Magnesita N : AGM 2023 - Form of Proxy
PU
04/12Rhi Magnesita N : AGM 2023 - Form of Instruction
PU
04/06RHI Magnesita India Raises INR9 Billion from Institutional Placement
MT
03/29RHI Magnesita plans India unit equity raise to repay loans
AN
03/29RHI Magnesita acquires refractory business for EUR13 million cash
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 335 M 3 658 M 3 658 M
Net income 2023 158 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2023 1 236 M 1 356 M 1 356 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,18x
Yield 2023 6,51%
Capitalization 1 188 M 1 299 M 1 303 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
Duration : Period :
RHI Magnesita N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,27 €
Average target price 35,05 €
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Borgas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Botha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Herbert Cordt Chairman
Luis Rodolfo Bittencourt Chief Technology Officer
Rajah Jayendran Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHI MAGNESITA N.V.0.09%1 303
CRH PLC20.85%36 557
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED7.43%26 259
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.126.67%23 883
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-1.52%22 930
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.5.48%22 140
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer