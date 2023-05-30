Advanced search
    RHIM   NL0012650360

RHI MAGNESITA N.V.

(RHIM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:34:41 2023-05-30 am EDT
2542.00 GBX   +24.00%
04:14aStocks mixed as hopes build for US debt deal
AN
04:08aRhone offers to buy stake in RHI Magnesita at 40% premium
AN
02:58aStocks to open flat on week of US debt deadline
AN
Rhone offers to buy stake in RHI Magnesita at 40% premium

05/30/2023 | 04:08am EDT
(Alliance News) - Shareholders of RHI Magnesita NV on Tuesday received an offer for a 20% stake in the company that values RHI as a whole at GBP1.38 billion in total.

Ignite Luxembourg Holdings Sarl, a company indirectly managed by Rhone Holdings VI LLC, offered to buy a 20% stake in RHI Magnesita at GBP28.5 per share in cash, a 39% premium to the stock's close on Friday.

RHI Magnesita shares were up 22% at 2,502.00 pence early Tuesday in London. The stock now is up 3.7% over the past 12 months, having been down 15% before Tuesday.

Rhone said it aims to buy a non-controlling minority stake in the Vienna-based supplier of refractory products. It said the offer is "an opportunity for shareholders of the company to crystallise their investment in the company as a compelling valuation and significant premium".

Rhone said it will seek representation on the RHI Magnesita board. It said no relationship agreement or other governance arrangement has been agreed between the two companies.

The offer values all of RHI Magnesita at GBP1.34 billion, or at GBP1.38 billion including a GBP0.95 per share dividend recently declared by RHI Magnesita.

The financial adviser to Rhone for the deal is Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 0.84% 44.6 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V. 22.29% 2502 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 339 M 3 574 M 3 574 M
Net income 2023 175 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2023 1 239 M 1 326 M 1 326 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,61x
Yield 2023 7,13%
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 191 M 1 188 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 58,5%
