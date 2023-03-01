Rhinebeck Bancorp : Board Diversity Matrix - 2023

The table below provides certain highlights of the composition of our board members and nominees. Under NASDAQ rules, each NASDAQ-listed company must have, or explain why it does not have, at least two members of its Board of Directors who are "Diverse," including (1) at least one Diverse director who self-identifiesas female; and (2) at least one Diverse director who self-identifies as an "Underrepresented Minority" or LGBTQ+. Diverse means an individual who self-identifies as female, an Underrepresented Minority, or LGBTQ+. Each of the categories listed in the below table has the meaning as it is used in NASDAQ Rule 5605(f).
Board Diversity Matrix
As of December 31, 2022
Total Number of Directors
9
Female
Male
Part I: Gender Identity
Directors
2
7
Part II: Demographic Background
Hispanic or Latinx
0
1
White
2
6
Disclaimer
