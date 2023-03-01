Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RBKB   US7620931029

RHINEBECK BANCORP, INC.

(RBKB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:23:32 2023-03-01 am EST
9.330 USD   -1.69%
10:23aRhinebeck Bancorp : Board Diversity Matrix - 2023
PU
01/26Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Charge-Offs for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/26Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Rhinebeck Bancorp : Board Diversity Matrix - 2023

03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
The table below provides certain highlights of the composition of our board members and nominees. Under NASDAQ rules, each NASDAQ-listed company must have, or explain why it does not have, at least two members of its Board of Directors who are "Diverse," including (1) at least one Diverse director who self-identifiesas female; and (2) at least one Diverse director who self-identifies as an "Underrepresented Minority" or LGBTQ+. Diverse means an individual who self-identifies as female, an Underrepresented Minority, or LGBTQ+. Each of the categories listed in the below table has the meaning as it is used in NASDAQ Rule 5605(f).

Board Diversity Matrix

As of December 31, 2022

Total Number of Directors

9

Female

Male

Part I: Gender Identity

Directors

2

7

Part II: Demographic Background

Hispanic or Latinx

0

1

White

2

6

Disclaimer

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
