Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rhinomed Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   AU000000RNO1

RHINOMED LIMITED

(RNO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/10
0.245 AUD   -9.26%
05:57pInvestor update November 2021
PU
10/26Rhinomed Secures Ethics Approval for Post-Market Trial of Nasal Swab Product
MT
10/26Rhinoswab Clinical Trial Approves At St Vincent's Hospital
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor update November 2021

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

onal use only

INVESTOR UPDATE - POSITIONED FOR GROWTH

NOVEMBER 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

You must read the following no3ces before reading or making any use of this document or any informa3on contained in this

document. By con3nuing to read, use or otherwise act on this document, you agree to be bound by the following terms and condi3ons, including any modiﬁca3ons to them. The informa3on in this document has been prepared in good faith by

Rhinomed Limited ACN 107 903 159 (Rhinomed). Rhinomed has prepared this document based on informa3on available to it to date. No representa3on or warranty, express or implied, is made by any person as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness

or correctness of the informa3on, opinions and conclusions contained in this document or any other informa3on provided by Rhinomed, its respec3ve aﬃliates or related bodies corporate (as that term is deﬁned in the Corpora3ons Act 2001 (Cth)

(Corpora3ons Act) or their respec3ve oﬃcers, employees, directors, partners, representa3ves, agents, consultants or advisers only(each a Limited Party and together, the Limited Par3es) or any other person otherwise provides to you. To the maximum

extent permiPed by law, neither Rhinomed, their respec3ve aﬃliates or related bodies corporate accepts any liability including, without limita3on, any liability arising from fault, negligence or omission on the part of any person, for any loss,

costs or damage arising from the use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connec3on with it. This includes for any indirect, incidental, consequen3al, special or economic loss or damage (including without limita3on, any loss of proﬁt

or an3cipated proﬁt, ﬁnes or penal3es, loss of business, or an3cipated savings, loss of use, business interrup3on or loss of goodwill, bargain or opportuni3es). This document has not been lodged with ASIC, or otherwise.

Summary informa8on

This document contains summary informa3on about Rhinomed and its ac3vi3es which is current as at the date of this

d cument, unless otherwise indicated. The informa3on in this document remains subject to change without no3ce, and Rhinomed is not responsible for upda3ng, nor does it undertake to update, it. This presenta3on should be read in conjunc3on

with Rhinomed's periodic and con3nuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securi3es Exchange, which are available at hPps://www.rhinomed.global/investor-informa3on/ or www.asx.com.au.

Risk Factors

useAn investment in Rhinomed securi3es is subject to known and unknown risks, a number of which are beyond the control of Rhinomed. Rhinomed does not guarantee any par3cular rate of return or the performance, nor does it guarantee the

r payment of capital from Rhinomed or any par3cular tax treatment. When making their investment decision prospec3ve

investors should make their own enquiries and inves3ga3ons regarding all informa3on in this document, including but not limited to the assump3ons, uncertain3es and con3ngencies which may aﬀect future opera3ons of Rhinomed and the impact

that diﬀerent future outcomes may have on Rhinomed.

No Liability

The informa3on contained in this document has been prepared in good faith by Rhinomed however no guarantee representa3on or warranty expressed or implied is or will be made by any person (including Rhinomed and its aﬃliates and

their directors, oﬃcers, employees, associates, advisers and agents) as to the accuracy, reliability, correctness, completeness or adequacy of any statements, es3mates, op3ons, conclusions or other informa3on contained in this document.

To the maximum extent permiPed by law, Rhinomed and its aﬃliates and their directors, oﬃcers employees, associates, onaladvisers and agents each expressly disclaims any and all liability, including, without limita3on, any liability arising out of fault

or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on informa3on contained in this document including representa3ons or warran3es or in rela3on to the accuracy or completeness of the informa3on, statements, opinions,

forecasts, reports or other maPers, express or implied, contained in, arising

WEARABLE NASAL TECHNOLOGY

out of or derived from, or for omissions from, this document including, without limita3on, any ﬁnancial informa3on, any

es3mates or projec3ons and any other ﬁnancial informa3on derived therefrom. Statements in this document are made only as of the date of this document unless otherwise stated and the informa3on in this document remains subject to change

without no3ce. No responsibility or liability is assumed by Rhinomed or any of its aﬃliates for upda3ng any informa3on in this document or to inform any recipient of any new or more accurate informa3on or any errors or mis-descrip3ons of which

Rhinomed and any of its aﬃliates or advisers may become aware.

Forward Looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, rela3ng to Rhinomed Limited's (Rhinomed) business which can be iden3ﬁed by the use of forward looking terminology such as "promising," "plans," "an3cipated," "will," "project,"

"believe," "forecast," "expected," "es3mated," "targe3ng," "aiming," "set to," "poten3al," "seeking to," "goal," "could provide," "intends," "is being developed," "could be," "on track," or similar expressions or by express or implied discussions

regarding poten3al ﬁlings or marke3ng approvals, or poten3al future sales of the company's technologies and products.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertain3es and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially diﬀerent from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any exis3ng or future regulatory ﬁlings will sa3sfy any speciﬁc health authority

and other health authori3es requirements regarding any one or more product or technology nor can there any assurance that such products or technologies will be approved by any health authori3es for sale in any markets or that they will reach any

par3cular level of sales.

In par3cular, management's expecta3ons regarding the approval and commercializa3on of the technology could be aﬀected by, among other things, unexpected clinical trial results, including addi3onal analysis of exis3ng clinical data, and new clinical data; unexpected regulatory ac3ons or delays, or government regula3on generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or

other proprietary intellectual property protec3on; compe33on in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and addi3onal factors that involve signiﬁcant risks and uncertain3es about our products, technology, ﬁnancial

result, and business prospects.

Should one of more of these risks or uncertain3es materialize, or should underlying assump3ons prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as an3cipated, believed, es3mated or expected.

Rhinomed Is providing this informa3on as of the date of this presenta3on and does not assume any obliga3on to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new informa3on, future events or developments or otherwise.

Not Financial Product Advice

This document does not it cons3tute ﬁnancial product advice or take into account your investment objec3ves, taxa3on

situa3on, ﬁnancial situa3on or needs. This document consists purely of factual informa3on and does not involve or imply a recommenda3on of a statement of opinion in respect of whether to buy, sell or hold a ﬁnancial product. An investment in

Rhinomed is considered to be specula3ve in nature. Before making any investment decision in connec3on with any acquisi3on of securi3es, investors should consult their own legal, tax and/or ﬁnancial advisers in rela3on to the informa3on

in, and ac3on taken on the basis of, this document.

Copyright

The informa3on contained within this document is copyright by Rhinomed 2021

1

RHINOMED CORPORATE OVERVIEW

ASX: RNO; OTCQB: RHNMF

Melbourne, Australia based medical device company

specialising in novel wearable nasal medical technology.

Offices In Melbourne, Australia and New York, USA.

Our existing CE Mark, FDA and TGA registered nasal products

only

have been worn comfortably and safely since 2016 with over 30

million nightly user experiences.

Extensive IP portfolio - including over 60 patents and over 50

design patents.

use

Board and Management

Mr Ron Dewhurst

Chairman

Mr Michael Johnson

CEO and Managing Director

onal

Assoc Prof. John McBain

Non-Executive Director

Mr Brent Scrimshaw

Non-Executive Director

Dr Eric Knight

Non-Executive Director

WEARABLE NASAL TECHNOLOGY

Key Metrics

Market Cap

~AU$70m

Current Stock price

A$0.27

Shares on issue

254 m

Top 20 Investors

77%

Top Investors

Mr Whitney George (US)

40.0%

Prof John McBain (Aust)

17.9%

Mr Ron Dewhurst (Aust)

5.8%

Citicorp Nominees

2.2%

HSBC Custody Nominees

2.1%

2

RHINOMED'S CONSUMER HEALTH TECHNOLOGY

SOLD GLOBALLY ONLINE AND THROUGH LEADING PHARMACIES

onlyuse

onalWEARABLE NASAL TECHNOLOGY

3

TOP LINE GROWTH IN A PANDEMIC YEAR

NEW TECHNOLOGY LINES ALREADY IMPACTING REVENUES IN FY22

only

$ '000

$3,895

$4,203

$3,565

use

$1,723

Revenue FY20 Revenue FY21 Revenue FY22

Sales Orders

Q1

FY22Q1

onal

WEARABLE NASAL TECHNOLOGY

  • Solid growth from Consumer Health Business in FY21
  • During pandemic focus on Mute (sleep and snoring) as lockdowns occurred.
  • Pandemic driven fall in pharmacy foot traffic offset by growth online:
    • Mute is now #1 internal nasal dilator in US
    • Mute shipments to USA:
      • + 210% last 26 weeks
      • + 46% last 52 weeks
      • + 117% last 52 weeks to Amazon alone.
  • New Rhinoswab program delivering revenues and strong order book
  • Record FY22 Q1 revenues

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rhinomed Limited published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RHINOMED LIMITED
05:57pInvestor update November 2021
PU
10/26Rhinomed Secures Ethics Approval for Post-Market Trial of Nasal Swab Product
MT
10/26Rhinoswab Clinical Trial Approves At St Vincent's Hospital
CI
10/19RHINOMED : New swab takes away children's fear of swabbing
EQ
10/19PRESS RELEASE : New swab takes away children's fear of swabbing
DJ
09/28Rhinomed Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
09/13Rhinomed Limited Appoints Rhinoswab Distributors for Australia and Belgium, the Netherl..
CI
09/10RHINOMED : to Deliver One Million COVID-19 Nasal Swabs to Australia's Victoria Government
MT
09/09Rhinomed Limited Receives an Initial Purchase Order for One Million Rhinoswabs from the..
CI
08/26Rhinomed Limited Announces Ethics Approval Granted for Clinical Trial of First Nasal Sw..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,42 M 3,24 M 3,24 M
Net income 2021 -8,64 M -6,33 M -6,33 M
Net cash 2021 1,87 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62,2 M 45,8 M 45,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 8,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,1%
Chart RHINOMED LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rhinomed Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHINOMED LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Johnson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sean Slattery Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ronald R. Dewhurst Non-Executive Chairman
Brent J. Scrimshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric Knight Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHINOMED LIMITED53.13%50
STRYKER CORPORATION12.30%103 805
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-11.89%15 804
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.47.93%7 612
AXONICS, INC.32.21%3 056
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.-2.34%2 834