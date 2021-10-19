PRESS RELEASE : NEW SWAB TAKES AWAY CHILDREN'S FEAR OF SWABBING

DGAP-News: Rhinomed Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous NEW SWAB TAKES AWAY CHILDREN'S FEAR OF SWABBING 2021-10-19 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Rhinoswab Junior^TM is the world's first nasal swab designed specifically to reduce the distress and discomfort children experience during COVID-19 testing

- Rhinoswab Junior^TM is a high yield, cost effective swab that can be comfortably self-administered by children

- Rhinoswab can be used to sample for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases, with PCR and rapid antigen tests

- Rhinomed is seeking further European product distributors

19 October 2021: Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO OTCQB:RHNMF), a leader in wearable nasal and respiratory technology, has developed Rhinoswab Junior^TM to reduce the fear and anxiety associated with existing standard throat and deep nasal swabs and encourage greater testing of children for COVID-19, including the growing use of rapid antigen tests in schools and homes.

The need for a less invasive and more comfortable approach is supported by a poll conducted by Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital^[1] (RCH) which found that 74% of parents were likely to avoid having their children tested due to fears that a COVID-19 test would be stressful, painful or uncomfortable their child.

Rhinoswab Junior^TM is based on Rhinomed's proven, innovative Rhinoswab^TM which enables accurate, safer, comfortable and less invasive self-administered sampling, and has FDA, European CE Mark and Australian TGA registration. Rhinoswab^TM has flocked swabs that are applied to both nostrils in a fixed position. It works with existing PCR and antigen tests and is equivalent in cost to US and European swabs.

Results from a recent comparison study of Rhinoswab versus the standard swab (n= 302) at CWZ and Radboud University Medical Center, a leading teaching hospital in the Netherlands, showed that;

- 87% of participants preferred Rhinoswab to the nasopharyngeal swab

- 98% of participants felt no pain with Rhinoswab vs 48% with nasopharyngeal swab

- 98% of participants needed little or no guidance when using Rhinoswab.

Rhinomed Junior^TM is a smaller version of the Rhinoswab^TM with child friendly features to engage children in the sampling process including fun additions like mustaches, lips and animal faces.

Rhinomed CEO Michael Johnson commented, "Testing rates in children remain low due in part to the anxiety and distress children can experience when being tested with a standard swab. We have sought to develop a swab that not only works better, but is easy and even fun to use - not just for the children but their parents and healthcare workers.

Rhinoswab Junior^TM will make repeat rapid antigen testing at schools, homes and other venues easier and more comfortable for children."

Rhinomed has appointed BioTrading Benelux BV as its Rhinoswab(TM) distributor in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) and is seeking further distributors and commercial partners including rapid antigen testing companies.

For more information visit https://www.rhinomed.global/about-rhino-med/sample-collection/rhinoswab-junior/

Company Investor and Media Relations Michael Johnson, Rudi Michelson CEO & Director Monsoon Communications +61 (0) 3 8416 0900 +61(0) 411 402 737 mjohnson@rhinomed.global rudim@monsoon.com.au Follow us on Twitter @rhinomedceo

^[1] https://www.rchpoll.org.au/polls/covid-19-testing-in-kids-what-concerns-parents

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Rhinomed Limited 97 Green Street 3121 Cremone Australia Internet: https://www.rhinomed.global/ EQS News ID: 1241583 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1241583 2021-10-19

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=26213a242d18d69339246ab65213429c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241583&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)